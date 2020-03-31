TWTD FIFA 20 Tournament Group Stages Under Way

Tuesday, 31st Mar 2020 18:20 The group stages of the TWTD FIFA 20 Tournament, run by Forum poster ColchesterChris, are now well under way, so if you haven’t seen the draw then find it below, or view the forum post. There have been some classic encounters already with some high-scoring draws, and KianWilson has become the first player safely through to the last 16. The current league tables are viewable here. Each player has been allocated a random 3* team for the competition as per the below. Rules All group games to be arranged between individual posters, to be completed and scores reported back by 10pm on Sunday 5th April. That's a game every two to three days which seems achievable, however if there are any reasons why this might be difficult drop Chris a message. You can either report back by posting on the Forum page or by private message to ColchesterChris. 1. Standard league rules, three points for a win, one pt for a draw. Top two qualify for last 16

2. Goal difference first separator if points equal, then goals scored

3. Winner to send the completed score through to Chris on here and he’ll maintain the league tables. While we’re sure we won't have any dishonesty, feel free to take a photo if you're more cynical just in case of disputes

4. Disconnecting is not cool

