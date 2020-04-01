Town Delay Season Ticket Launch

Wednesday, 1st Apr 2020 14:12 Town have announced that they are delaying the launch of their season ticket pricing for 2020/21 until after decisions are made on the fate of the 2019/20 campaign. The Premier League, EFL and PFA are meeting this week to discuss the financial implications of coronavirus crisis and how and when the season might resume. The squad was set to return to train on April 14th with games currently suspended until April 30th, but those dates seem certain to be put back with an announcement expected this week. "The club were scheduled to have launched the season ticket campaign for next season this week but with the obvious uncertainty surrounding football at the moment we have delayed things for now,” club secretary Stuart Hayton told the official website.



“We will await further guidance from the EFL. At the moment all we know is it’s the intention to complete the fixtures for this season.” Meanwhile, the April instalments on season ticket payments have been taken as planned despite the current suspension of fixtures. The Blues have eight games to play, five at home, three away. As things stand, clubs are being advised to treat the situation as if the campaign will be played to a conclusion. Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



ITFCsince73 added 15:01 - Apr 1

Players and staff calling elderly and vulnerable season ticket holders to check on them 1 day.

And taking bank payments of those very people the next. 0

ITFCsince73 added 15:23 - Apr 1

Players had all the power in the old days. Things haven't changed for them.

They will still be demanding their contract is honoured and paid in full each and every month.

It's the players decision weather they take a cut, not the clubs. So far they haven't done this.

The EFL advising to treat things as the season will re start.

Is a way to keep a revenue stream available to each club.

And for any club to still be taking monthly payments from season ticket holders is scandalous, while keeping players on full pay. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments