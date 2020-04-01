Town Delay Season Ticket Launch
Wednesday, 1st Apr 2020 14:12
Town have announced that they are delaying the launch of their season ticket pricing for 2020/21 until after decisions are made on the fate of the 2019/20 campaign.
The Premier League, EFL and PFA are meeting this week to discuss the financial implications of coronavirus crisis and how and when the season might resume.
The squad was set to return to train on April 14th with games currently suspended until April 30th, but those dates seem certain to be put back with an announcement expected this week.
"The club were scheduled to have launched the season ticket campaign for next season this week but with the obvious uncertainty surrounding football at the moment we have delayed things for now,” club secretary Stuart Hayton told the official website.
Meanwhile, the April instalments on season ticket payments have been taken as planned despite the current suspension of fixtures. The Blues have eight games to play, five at home, three away.
As things stand, clubs are being advised to treat the situation as if the campaign will be played to a conclusion.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 270 bloggers
Reigning Champions Outfought By Town by clivebleedingthomas
The 1994/95 season ended with the Town bottom of the Premier League with only seven wins to their name. Nevertheless the season had its bright spots - Adam Tanner scoring to earn a 1-0 win at Anfield, our first victory there; the Budgies being relegated on the last day of the season, having accumulated 16 more points (43) than we managed; and in September 1994 this match against reigning Premier League Champions, Manchester United.
Lambert's Goals Take Town to the Top by clivebleedingthomas
The summer of 1974 had been an anxious period for Town fans. Will he or won’t he leave us? That question hung over us as uncertainty grew about Bobby Robson’s future. Don Revie had left Leeds to take up the England job and Bobby was seen as his likely successor.
And Along Came Jim by Moggasknockdown
Life without football is a funny old thing. Currently, in these most testing of times, the idea of missing football might seem like a triviality, an inconsequential itch amidst an existential crisis. Many of us miss the routine of it, the communality and regularity of it.
City Floored by Brilliant Viljoen by clivebleedingthomas
My father, Owen Sturley Nunn, known as 'Bob' to his many friends at Portman Road, kept an archive of newspaper reports of notable Town matches. I inherited the archive upon his death in 1987 and continued to keep reports of noteworthy games.
The Way Back From Here Will Be Long, But There is a Way by SomethingBlue
It's a delicate situation now, perhaps an existential one. People need to stay engaged, focused and angry – which I know isn't easy to do given the endless stream of kicks in the teeth. But articulated vocally and consistently – which hasn't ever happened yet – it will have an effect in time.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]