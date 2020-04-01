Joint Statement: No Decisions Taken Today, Discussions to Continue

Wednesday, 1st Apr 2020 20:37 The EFL, Premier League, PFA (Professional Footballers' Association) and LMA (League Managers Association) have released a joint statement following today’s meeting. The statement reads: “Senior representatives from the PFA, Premier League, EFL and LMA met today and shared a constructive meeting regarding the challenges facing the game as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. “The meeting reiterated that the overriding priority is the health and well-being of the nation - including that of players, coaches, managers, club staff and supporters – and everyone agreed football must only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so. “No decisions were taken today with discussions set to continue in the next 48 hours with a focus on several high-profile matters, including player wages and the resumption of the 2019/20 season.” Football in the EFL and Premier League is currently suspended until April 30th but with the expectation the hiatus will be extended further. Earlier today, UEFA confirmed that June’s international fixtures have been postponed, as have the remaining rounds of the Champions League and Europa League with no new proposed dates yet set. Play Football, Lose Weight

