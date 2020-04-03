Skuse: Calls To Elderly Fans Nice to Do and Refreshing

Friday, 3rd Apr 2020 10:55 Blues midfielder Cole Skuse says he’s enjoying ringing round Town’s elderly fans to catch up and check on how they’re doing during the coronavirus lockdown. TWTD reported last Saturday that the players, coaches and off-field staff were calling supporters aged over 70 during football’s hiatus. “I had lovely conversation with a very young lady, she was 80, this morning. We had a good 20-25-minute chat,” Skuse, who turned 34 on Wednesday, told the club’s FaceTime Friday feature. “A few of us have been ringing round a few of our more senior season ticket holders, just touching base, seeing how they are, seeing if they’re missing the football, asking for their opinions on the football, their thoughts on the situation we’re currently in. “It’s nice. Like I say, it’s only 20-25 minutes of my time and it’s quite refreshing to hear a different voice rather than my wife shouting, telling me things to do.” He added: “It’s nice to hear a different opinion as well. Val, she was telling me where she sits and her view of the game and she was giving me a breakdown of what the team should be, her preparation leading up to a game. It was quite an insight, we were going back as far as her first game, the games she’s seen, the people she’s met. “Like I said, it was a really interesting conversation and I’ve done a few of them now and I’ve been sent a few more numbers to contact a few more people. It’s nice to do and it’s refreshing.” Skuse also talks about his home fitness regime while away from the club and paid tribute to NHS staff and key workers. "I'm definitely speaking on behalf of everyone under our roof in that we are eternally thankful for all the work they have done and continue to do. It's remarkable," he said. "My eldest daughter's homework has been to design a poster saying thank you to all the key workers and people in the NHS and it's very good. It's a nice thing to do. "As everyone around the world knows, they've been working overtime and more to try and keep as many people as possible safe. "I think we should all be immensely proud of what they are doing. When we went outside to do the minute's applause for the NHS last week, it was actually quite emotional. "Everyone's been inside because of the lockdown and houses can get very quiet, but then you open the door to people clapping and cheering. “Everyone's doing it from their own space and at a distance but you can still feel the togetherness. It really was incredible and the least we can do is say thank you. "My younger two weren't really aware what was going on, they were just trying to make as much noise as they can, but Ava my eldest daughter found it emotional too. It almost felt quite surreal. "Like I said, we know as a family the importance of the NHS and have a lot to be thankful for. My wife is type one diabetic and has been in hospital on a few occasions, while we also do the Christmas visits with the club each year. We experienced their work first hand when we had our children as well, as we had to spend a bit of time in hospital then. "Everyone should be grateful for what the NHS and key workers are doing and I speak on behalf of the Skuse household when I say 'thank you'."

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments