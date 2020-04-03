Lambert Expects Premier League Wage Cuts

Friday, 3rd Apr 2020 14:18

Boss Paul Lambert expects there to be an agreement which will see Premier League players take wage cuts due to the financial impact on football of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League, EFL, PFA and LMA are meeting again today to discuss the financial and logistical issues currently facing the game.

“There is a lot of spotlight on football at the moment. It’s under a lot of scrutiny, especially at the top end,” Lambert told the club site.

“Football clubs are important to the community and no one wants to see people losing their jobs at clubs.

“I think there will be an agreement somewhere along the way that will see a wage cut in the Premier League - maybe Championship as well - definitely Premier League because of the level of money that is there.

Photo: TWTD