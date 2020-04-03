Football Postponed Indefinitely as Premier League Pledges £125m to EFL and National League

Friday, 3rd Apr 2020 16:16 The EFL, Premier League, FA, Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship have confirmed the extension of football’s suspension “until it is safe to resume”. Meanwhile, the Premier League has agreed to advance £125 million to the EFL and National League due to the difficulties their clubs are currently facing and is committing £20 million to support the NHS and communities, while its clubs will consult with their players regarding wage reduction and deferral proposals totalling 30 per cent. EFL and Premier League fixtures were previously postponed until the end of April at the earliest - with players expected to return to training on April 14th - but the date of football’s return has been put back indefinitely. The EFL statement reads: “As a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic the EFL, Premier League, FA and Barclays FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship have today collectively agreed to postpone its football competitions until it is safe to resume. “Football is committed in supporting the Government’s efforts in tackling the Covid-19 outbreak and the staging of football matches in this country. “It is clearly something that simply cannot happen at this time. The thoughts of everyone associated with the EFL and its member clubs are with anyone currently affected by the coronavirus. “The situation will be kept under constant review with matches only returning at an appropriate point and based on the latest guidance provided by the relevant Government departments and health authorities. “The EFL also notes and appreciates the decision taken today by the Premier League in respect of the short-term financial relief it is to provide EFL clubs through the advancement of solidarity payments, parachute payments and academy grants. “These actions will have a positive impact on individual clubs across our three divisions at a difficult and uncertain time.” The Premier League statement reads: “At a meeting of Premier League Shareholders today, clubs discussed in detail how to respond to the Covid-19 global pandemic. “First and foremost, it was reaffirmed that the overriding priority is to aid the health and wellbeing of the nation and our communities, including players, coaches, managers, club staff and supporters. “It was acknowledged that the Premier League will not resume at the beginning of May – and that the 2019/20 season will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so. “The restart date is under constant review with all stakeholders, as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic develops and we work together through this very challenging time. “The Premier League is working closely with the whole of professional football in this country, as well as with the Government, public agencies and other relevant stakeholders to ensure the game achieves a collaborative solution. “With this, there is a combined objective for all remaining domestic league and cup matches to be played, enabling us to maintain the integrity of each competition. “However, any return to play will only be with the full support of Government and when medical guidance allows. “The sporting and financial implications for Premier League clubs as well as for The FA, EFL and National League were considered at today’s meeting. “In the face of substantial and continuing losses for the 2019/20 season since the suspension of matches began, and to protect employment throughout the professional game, Premier League clubs unanimously agreed to consult their players regarding a combination of conditional reductions and deferrals amounting to 30 per cent of total annual remuneration. This guidance will be kept under constant review as circumstances change. “The Premier League will be in regular contact with the PFA, and the union and the LMA will join a meeting which will be held tomorrow between the Premier League, players and club representatives. “Discussions also took place regarding financial relief for clubs in the short term and while there is no single solution, measures are to be put in place to immediately deal with the impact of falling cash flow. “Critically, the League unanimously voted to advance funds of £125 million to the EFL and National League as it is aware of the severe difficulties clubs throughout the football pyramid are suffering at this time. “Further to that assistance, the League remains committed to supporting the National Health Service, its staff and helping people in communities, not least those who are most vulnerable. “The Premier League, clubs, players and managers express huge appreciation for the heroic efforts of NHS staff and all other key workers who are carrying out critical jobs in such difficult circumstances. “In consultation with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, the Premier League is immediately committing £20 million to support the NHS, communities, families and vulnerable groups during the Covid-19 pandemic. “This includes a direct financial contribution to the NHS and funds to enable clubs to refocus their efforts and develop significant outreach programmes to help communities, including those most in need. This funding will enable both immediate and longer-term support during the crisis. “In response to Covid-19, Premier League clubs have been supporting tens of thousands of people in their communities each and every day through targeted activity including donations to foodbanks, telephone calls to the elderly, food parcels delivered to the vulnerable and a wide range of free resources to support wellbeing and education. “Many Premier League clubs are also working closely with their local NHS Trusts to provide valuable support through the provision of resources, volunteers and facilities. “Now, more than ever, clubs are playing a vital role to support the wellbeing of those in their communities and alleviate pressure on critical health services. “Working closely with the Department of Health and Social Care, Public Health England and the NHS, the wide reach and appeal of the Premier League and our clubs will continue to be used to promote important public health messaging throughout this crisis.



“The Premier League would like to reiterate that the thoughts of all our clubs are with all those directly affected by Covid-19.”

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Northstander_Upper added 16:33 - Apr 3

No surprise 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments