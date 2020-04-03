O'Neill: A Sensible Decision

Friday, 3rd Apr 2020 17:23 Blues general manager of football operations has backed the football authorities’ decision to postpone football indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. “Football is nothing at the moment compared to what’s going on in the world,” O’Neill told the club website. “The coronavirus cases are going up by the day and there are high number of people dying in this country and globally so playing football again is a million miles away at the moment. “It’s a sensible decision and we will obviously follow guidelines from the Government and the football authorities and wait and see when it’s safe to play football again. “Having no timeline does present problems of course. At the moment the players are in a ‘maintenance cycle’ that was set for them to return to training on April 14th. “That’s not going to happen now and not knowing when we will play again, it’s going to present a challenge for every football club in keeping players motivated to carry on training at home and retaining a good level of fitness. “But, as I said, football is not important at the moment. We will return when the authorities tell us it’s safe to do so.”

Photo: TWTD



