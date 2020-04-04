Former Boss McCarthy Leaves Ireland Job

Saturday, 4th Apr 2020 16:52 Former Blues boss Mick McCarthy has left his role as manager of the Republic of Ireland with immediate effect. McCarthy’s contract was due to expire on July 31st following Euro 2020 when he was set to be succeeded by U21s coach Stephen Kenny. However, with Euro 2020 put back to next summer and with the play-offs, in which Ireland will face Slovakia, postponed until later in the year, the handover has been brought forward. McCarthy was assisted by his Town number two Terry Connor, who has also has left his role. Interim FAI CEO Gary Owens said: “This has been a difficult situation for the Association - and for Mick and Stephen in particular - in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and the effect it has had on the football calendar. “On behalf of president Gerry McAnaney, the board of the FAI and myself, I want to thank both men for their professionalism and their understanding in their dealings with the Association in these unprecedented circumstances. “These are exceptional times in Irish life and Mick has taken that into account in agreeing to vacate the post early. “On behalf of the FAI, I wish to express our gratitude to Mick for his service and commitment to our national team throughout his career and particularly in his second spell as Ireland manager. “We wish Mick and his staff well and we thank them all for their hard work in this European Championship campaign to date. “Stephen will now begin his planning for the play-off against Slovakia and everyone at the FAI wishes him well in our bid to qualify for Euro 2020. Football will be back and we have so much to look forward to now in the autumn with the Nations League and the UEFA Euro 2020 play-off, followed by the World Cup qualifiers in early 2021.” McCarthy returned to the role of Ireland manager - which was previously his between 1996 and 2002 - in November 2018, seven months after leaving Town following a five-and-a-half-year stint in charge. In addition to Connor, ex-Blues fitness coach Andy Liddell was also on McCarthy's Ireland staff along with Dave Bowman in a part-time role alongside his director of football position at Portman Road.

Photo: Action Images



Northstander_Upper added 16:54 - Apr 4

Who's going to be the unlucky club to get him now 😄😄 4

fatuncle added 17:05 - Apr 4

Be careful what you wish for he might come back (Shudders) 1

dubblue added 17:07 - Apr 4

To be fair he steadied the ship but he stayed on too long and lost the backing of too many fans. -1

ITFCsince73 added 17:19 - Apr 4

He helped us stay up after PJ left.

Only positive I can come with on this story. 0

ITFCsince73 added 17:21 - Apr 4

Oh and Ireland can carry on getting their game upto modern standards since pre Mick ma second coming. 0

