Former Boss McCarthy Leaves Ireland Job
Saturday, 4th Apr 2020 16:52
Former Blues boss Mick McCarthy has left his role as manager of the Republic of Ireland with immediate effect.
McCarthy’s contract was due to expire on July 31st following Euro 2020 when he was set to be succeeded by U21s coach Stephen Kenny.
However, with Euro 2020 put back to next summer and with the play-offs, in which Ireland will face Slovakia, postponed until later in the year, the handover has been brought forward.
McCarthy was assisted by his Town number two Terry Connor, who has also has left his role.
Interim FAI CEO Gary Owens said: “This has been a difficult situation for the Association - and for Mick and Stephen in particular - in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and the effect it has had on the football calendar.
“On behalf of president Gerry McAnaney, the board of the FAI and myself, I want to thank both men for their professionalism and their understanding in their dealings with the Association in these unprecedented circumstances.
“These are exceptional times in Irish life and Mick has taken that into account in agreeing to vacate the post early.
“On behalf of the FAI, I wish to express our gratitude to Mick for his service and commitment to our national team throughout his career and particularly in his second spell as Ireland manager.
“We wish Mick and his staff well and we thank them all for their hard work in this European Championship campaign to date.
“Stephen will now begin his planning for the play-off against Slovakia and everyone at the FAI wishes him well in our bid to qualify for Euro 2020. Football will be back and we have so much to look forward to now in the autumn with the Nations League and the UEFA Euro 2020 play-off, followed by the World Cup qualifiers in early 2021.”
McCarthy returned to the role of Ireland manager - which was previously his between 1996 and 2002 - in November 2018, seven months after leaving Town following a five-and-a-half-year stint in charge.
In addition to Connor, ex-Blues fitness coach Andy Liddell was also on McCarthy's Ireland staff along with Dave Bowman in a part-time role alongside his director of football position at Portman Road.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 270 bloggers
Woods-Inspired Victory for Rampant Town by clivebleedingthomas
Town had already been on a far reaching European tour by early November 1977 when they reached the UEFA Cup third round.
Reigning Champions Outfought By Town by clivebleedingthomas
The 1994/95 season ended with the Town bottom of the Premier League with only seven wins to their name. Nevertheless the season had its bright spots - Adam Tanner scoring to earn a 1-0 win at Anfield, our first victory there; the Budgies being relegated on the last day of the season, having accumulated 16 more points (43) than we managed; and in September 1994 this match against reigning Premier League Champions, Manchester United.
Lambert's Goals Take Town to the Top by clivebleedingthomas
The summer of 1974 had been an anxious period for Town fans. Will he or won’t he leave us? That question hung over us as uncertainty grew about Bobby Robson’s future. Don Revie had left Leeds to take up the England job and Bobby was seen as his likely successor.
And Along Came Jim by Moggasknockdown
Life without football is a funny old thing. Currently, in these most testing of times, the idea of missing football might seem like a triviality, an inconsequential itch amidst an existential crisis. Many of us miss the routine of it, the communality and regularity of it.
City Floored by Brilliant Viljoen by clivebleedingthomas
My father, Owen Sturley Nunn, known as 'Bob' to his many friends at Portman Road, kept an archive of newspaper reports of notable Town matches. I inherited the archive upon his death in 1987 and continued to keep reports of noteworthy games.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]