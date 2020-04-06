Football Could Return in June - Report

Monday, 6th Apr 2020 11:02 Football could return in June with games played behind closed doors, itâ€™s reported this morning. According to the Daily Mirror, with the Government anticipating the coronavirus reaching its peak in the next few weeks, a tentative agreement was reached at last Fridayâ€™s meeting of the various footballing authorities that Premier League games could restart in June under strictly enforced conditions. The EFL would almost certainly look to follow suit. The proposals would see the remaining matches of the 2019/20 campaign played behind closed doors with the players kept in a sterile environment with contact with the public limited. An increased number of Premier League games are likely to be screened live on TV with some on terrestrial channels. However, if the coronavirus situation fails to improved as hoped, then the planned return would be delayed further. Talks will continue to take place as the details regarding the plan are thrashed out and as the circumstances relating to the pandemic develop. Following Fridayâ€™s meeting, Premier League and EFL football was postponed indefinitely having previously been suspended until April 30th. Given the lengthy hiatus - which by the time of the reported restart would be longer than their usual summer break - players would require a mini-pre-season of a number of weeks to get back up to full fitness.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



hoppy added 11:39 - Apr 6

And how would the players travel to games, particularly away games? Would that be deemed 'essential travel'? Will the players be placed on metal rods with the management and coaching team turning handles at the end of the rods to maintain a good 2 m distance from each other? 2

runningout added 12:01 - Apr 6

I think football authorities being naive on ALL fronts. This Season should be cancelled in my view and next season start when this killer virus completely under control -1

fistpumpfury added 12:06 - Apr 6

Ha ha ha, and the ad at the top of the right hand column when I read this? Confused.com ha ha ha 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments