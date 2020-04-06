Football Could Return in June - Report
Monday, 6th Apr 2020 11:02
Football could return in June with games played behind closed doors, itâ€™s reported this morning.
According to the Daily Mirror, with the Government anticipating the coronavirus reaching its peak in the next few weeks, a tentative agreement was reached at last Fridayâ€™s meeting of the various footballing authorities that Premier League games could restart in June under strictly enforced conditions. The EFL would almost certainly look to follow suit.
The proposals would see the remaining matches of the 2019/20 campaign played behind closed doors with the players kept in a sterile environment with contact with the public limited. An increased number of Premier League games are likely to be screened live on TV with some on terrestrial channels.
However, if the coronavirus situation fails to improved as hoped, then the planned return would be delayed further. Talks will continue to take place as the details regarding the plan are thrashed out and as the circumstances relating to the pandemic develop.
Following Fridayâ€™s meeting, Premier League and EFL football was postponed indefinitely having previously been suspended until April 30th.
Given the lengthy hiatus - which by the time of the reported restart would be longer than their usual summer break - players would require a mini-pre-season of a number of weeks to get back up to full fitness.
Photo: Action Images
