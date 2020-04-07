Town Confirm Majority of Off-Field Staff on Furlough

Tuesday, 7th Apr 2020 16:47 Town have confirmed that they have put the vast majority of their off-field staff on furlough as a result of the ongoing suspension of football due to the coronavirus pandemic. TWTD revealed last week that the Blues were planning to follow a number of other clubs and utilise the Government’s emergency salary scheme which allows staff to claim 80 per cent of their wages up to a maximum of £2,500 per month. Unlike some other clubs taking the furlough route, owner Marcus Evans is paying the remaining 20 per cent and will ensure that no one is forced to take a wage cut. A club spokesperson told TWTD: “With the uncertainty over when football will return and no real revenue streams without games, the club have followed in line with a lot of other clubs in using the Government’s Job Retention Scheme in relation to a number of off-field staff. “The owner has ensured though that all full-time staff will continue to be paid a full salary.” Town are not putting any of their players on furlough unlike fellow League One side Sunderland. However, meetings between the PFA, EFL and Premier League regarding players more widely taking pay cuts and wage deferrals and being put on furlough are continuing this week. Meanwhile, it’s reported that FIFA-initiated talks have led to an acceptance that the 2019/20 season will not now be completed by the previously set June 30th cut-off and that player contracts which are due to end on that date will now run to the campaign’s conclusion. We understand that Town have put discussions with their players whose deals are are up this summer on hold due to the uncertainties brought about by football’s suspension during the coronavirus crisis. FIFA is also set to ratify new dates for the transfer windows in order that they fall between the two seasons.

Photo: TWTD



AndyUK61873 added 17:03 - Apr 7

Nice job Mr Evans for keeping the staff pay whole. Not something you had to do during this time and not what other clubs are doing. 0

