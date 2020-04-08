Lankester Finally Ready to Make Return

Wednesday, 8th Apr 2020 13:29 Blues forward Jack Lankester is celebrating having been finally given the OK to return to full training once football resumes. The 20-year-old has been out of action since the pre-season tour of Germany having undergone surgery for a second stress fracture in his back. The academy graduate was back out on the grass doing some training in February but now specialists have indicated that he is fine to join in with the rest of the squad once the players return to Playford Road, much to Lankester’s obvious relief judging by a post on Instagram yesterday. As things stand football is suspended indefinitely but with tentative plans understood to be in place for a June return depending on developments with the coronavirus pandemic. By the time football is given the all-clear to resume players will require a few weeks of pre-season-type training with the break since play was suspended midway through last month longer than their usual summer hiatus.

Photo: ITFC



mike added 13:38 - Apr 8

This is brilliant news, could be the missing link! Great to see you back Jack! ⚽️👏👍



hoppy added 14:01 - Apr 8

Like a new signing... great news! 2

midastouch added 14:09 - Apr 8

Brilliant news! Feels like so long ago when he scored against Millwall. Things have gone from bad to worse for the club since he's been out all this time. Could take him a while to get his match fitness and sharpness back still and he won't have a chance to work on either of those for a while. Shame Nsiala isn't still here as there's no way he could get 2 metres near Jack even if he wanted to! 0

spanishblue added 14:33 - Apr 8

Can you enlighten me please is Jack an out an out striker, or somebody who creates & scores, haven’t seen him yet as only got live games since he’s been out thankyou 0

