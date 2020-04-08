Lankester Finally Ready to Make Return
Wednesday, 8th Apr 2020 13:29
Blues forward Jack Lankester is celebrating having been finally given the OK to return to full training once football resumes.
The 20-year-old has been out of action since the pre-season tour of Germany having undergone surgery for a second stress fracture in his back.
The academy graduate was back out on the grass doing some training in February but now specialists have indicated that he is fine to join in with the rest of the squad once the players return to Playford Road, much to Lankester’s obvious relief judging by a post on Instagram yesterday.
As things stand football is suspended indefinitely but with tentative plans understood to be in place for a June return depending on developments with the coronavirus pandemic.
By the time football is given the all-clear to resume players will require a few weeks of pre-season-type training with the break since play was suspended midway through last month longer than their usual summer hiatus.
