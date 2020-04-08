Lambert: Sport Can Play a Leading Role When Life Gets Back to Normal

Wednesday, 8th Apr 2020 14:51

Blues boss Paul Lambert believes sport can play a leading role once life gets back to normal following the coronavirus crisis.

Football is currently suspended indefinitely, while other big sporting events have also been postponed or cancelled due to the pandemic.

“People are missing sport and it can play a massive part in us getting back to normal life after this virus is under control,” Lambert told the club site.

“It’s not just football. Look at the big events that have been lost, Wimbledon, the Grand National, the golf, the Olympics. Those events would have been watched by millions and millions.

“For a lot of people sport plays a significant part in their life and they can’t wait for football, cricket, tennis and the rest to get going again.

“I think there will be a big positive reaction when life gets back to normal and sport can have a leading role to play in that.

"The virus might change the perception of supporters as well. They might realise sport is to be enjoyed and that it’s not all doom and gloom.”





Photo TWTD