League One Clubs Meeting Today

Thursday, 9th Apr 2020 10:58 League One clubs are holding a conference call today to discuss the issues facing them during football’s suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 23 teams have been holding regular weekly meetings to discuss the financial implications of the crisis. Club secretary Stuart Hayton is representing the Blues in today's call. With games postponed indefinitely, no money is coming in through the turnstiles but with clubs still having to pay wages. It is feared some sides could go bust as cash runs out in the weeks to come. The Blues, probably one of the League One sides best placed to deal with the current situation given the backing of multi-millionaire owner Marcus Evans, and a number of other clubs have put many of their off-field staff on furlough, while Sunderland have taken the lead in doing the same with their players. Wage cuts and deferrals for players are certain to be on the agenda at today's meeting. Meanwhile, the EFL, Premier League and PFA are continuing their ongoing meetings aimed at dealing with the issues facing football this week.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments