EFL Aiming to Resume Season Behind Closed Doors in June

Thursday, 9th Apr 2020 15:41 The EFL has told clubs it is aiming to restart the season in June and will look to play its three divisions' remaining 113 fixtures, including the play-offs, over 56 days behind closed doors. Currently fixtures are suspended indefinitely but the EFL has written to clubs outlining what they currently plan as the way forward once football is able to restart. In a letter from EFL chairman Rick Parry following an EFL board meeting on Wednesday, clubs are advised to put their players on holiday - players are entitled to five weeks’ paid holiday per year - with a view to returning to training on May 16th at the earliest ahead of a June resumption of fixtures. However, those plans depend on Government advice and ongoing developments with the coronavirus pandemic. Parry writes: “Clubs should be advised not to recommence any training activity with players until May 16 at the earliest. “Whenever the decision is taken that is safe to resume, we currently estimate that the league will require approximately 56 days to complete the outstanding matches in the season (including play-offs) and we are committed to ensuring that clubs are provided an appropriate notice period to ensure you are able to prepare operationally given the scale and impact of the postponements in place. “How and when we return (including training) is clearly subject to change and any decisions will be taken in conjunction with the Government and relevant health authorities. “Clearly, we are in a position whereby the 2019/20 campaign will be extended, but still remain hopeful of a conclusion in the summer months.” He added: "It is our working assumption at this stage that matches will be played behind closed doors when we eventually return and as part of our contingency planning we are absolutely mindful of the need to try and mitigate the cost of this to clubs as best we can.” While the plan is to stage the play-off semi-finals as normal, nothing has been confirmed regarding the finals. “No decision has been taken on the likely venue as it will depend on the circumstances at play at the time.” Parry also revealed that the £125 million advance from the Premier League is subject to a delay while discussions involving the PFA, clubs and other football authorities are continuing. “In respect of the Premier League’s decision to advance £125m of funds to both the EFL and the National League, the EFL board has taken the decision to put on hold the forwarding of advanced monies while additional clarity is sought on other financial matters, particularly in respect to player wages,” he wrote. “Achieving a solution for April payroll has to be the priority at present though, understandably, our aim is to provide clubs clarity for planning purposes beyond this as quickly as possible.” Town, 10th in League One, seven points off the play-offs, have eight games left to play, five at home, three away. The EFL is also anticipating a latter start to next season with a gap between the two campaigns. “Looking more long-term, the EFL must remain mindful of the implications that the extension of this season may have on the commencement of the 2020/21 campaign, although we will ensure there is a suitable break between the two, so as to allow clubs and staff sufficient time to regroup and prepare accordingly,” the letter continues. “I think there will be a sigh of relief as and when we reach that point, and what is clear right now is that Covid-19 continues to present hugely challenging and uncertain times for everyone, and our thoughts are with all those directly affected by the pandemic.”

Photo: Contributed



warksonwater added 16:36 - Apr 9

Interesting about the play-off finals. Would be weird to still play them in a cavernous Wembley! (Not that we're likely to be involved of course). 0

