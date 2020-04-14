Dobra Close to Agreeing New Deal
Tuesday, 14th Apr 2020 11:45
Blues youngster Armando Dobra is close to agreeing a new three-year Town deal with the club having an option for a further season.
As previously reported, the Albanian U21 call-up had turned down earlier contract offers with the forward’s current terms up in the summer, although with the club having an option to keep him for an additional season.
However, following discussions in the last few days an agreement is now all but reached and it’s expected the Londoner will put formally put pen to paper on his new terms at Portman Road once the coronavirus restrictions are lifted.
TWTD revealed in January that Brighton and Hove Albion had made a £350,000 offer for Dobra, who broke into the Blues first team earlier this season and quickly became a fans’ favourite.
Dobra, who turns 19 today, has made three League One sub appearances in addition to four cup starts and one game from the bench, scoring his only goal in his senior debut at Luton in the Carabao Cup in August.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 270 bloggers
Easter 1962 Top of Table Ipswich Trounce Arsenal by clivebleedingthomas
Easter 1962 could hardly have been more of a contrast to this Easter. It was sunny, though. Three football matches in four days over Easter was the common practice in those halcyon times. Town entered the holiday period one point ahead of Burnley, top of the league.
Brilliant Town Shock Favourites by clivebleedingthomas
Circa ‘75 Holland had the best national team in the world, unluckily losing the World Cup final in ‘74 to West Germany and again in ‘78 to Argentina, each time being cursed by playing the host nation in their backyard.
Goals Galore and There Could Have Been More by clivebleedingthomas
In early October 1992, with 10 games played the infant Premier League had a bizarre look about it. Norwich City top, Nottingham Forest bottom, Oldham Athletic alongside the Town in mid-table, two points above Liverpool.
Woods-Inspired Victory for Rampant Town by clivebleedingthomas
Town had already been on a far reaching European tour by early November 1977 when they reached the UEFA Cup third round.
Reigning Champions Outfought By Town by clivebleedingthomas
The 1994/95 season ended with the Town bottom of the Premier League with only seven wins to their name. Nevertheless the season had its bright spots - Adam Tanner scoring to earn a 1-0 win at Anfield, our first victory there; the Budgies being relegated on the last day of the season, having accumulated 16 more points (43) than we managed; and in September 1994 this match against reigning Premier League Champions, Manchester United.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]