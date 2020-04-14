Dobra Close to Agreeing New Deal

Tuesday, 14th Apr 2020 11:45 Blues youngster Armando Dobra is close to agreeing a new three-year Town deal with the club having an option for a further season. As previously reported, the Albanian U21 call-up had turned down earlier contract offers with the forward’s current terms up in the summer, although with the club having an option to keep him for an additional season. However, following discussions in the last few days an agreement is now all but reached and it’s expected the Londoner will put formally put pen to paper on his new terms at Portman Road once the coronavirus restrictions are lifted. TWTD revealed in January that Brighton and Hove Albion had made a £350,000 offer for Dobra, who broke into the Blues first team earlier this season and quickly became a fans’ favourite. Dobra, who turns 19 today, has made three League One sub appearances in addition to four cup starts and one game from the bench, scoring his only goal in his senior debut at Luton in the Carabao Cup in August.

Northstander_Upper added 11:52 - Apr 14

Great news about dobs

A very exciting player 2

MaySixth added 11:54 - Apr 14

Great news but we have to include him more next season.

He needs to develop with us, not another club on loan or in the U23s 2

midastouch added 12:27 - Apr 14

I'll be thrilled if this gets done! Was worried he might be considering other options after limited first team game time this season. And also with Brighton trying to steal him from us at the eleventh hour during the last transfer deadline day. If we don't get at least one or two fruitful seasons with Dobra in the first team I think we will probably live to regret it. I'm not a current season ticket holder but if Dobra was playing more I'd definitely consider coming to watch Ipswich more frequently. I love watching tricky players that can run with the ball and sadly we've been starved of players like that for far too long. 0

Bumped into someone close to that situation a little while back who suggested it wasn't exactly leaning in Town's favour. Plenty of interested parties around who fancied giving him a try if Town wouldn't. Suspect that, assuming he does indeed sign, we'll see a lot more of him when football starts again. The thought of him and Lankester both going at opposition defences is a (vanishingly rare, I admit) bright spot to look forward to.

