Lambert: Players Will Need Time to Get Match Fit

Tuesday, 14th Apr 2020 12:17 Town boss Paul Lambert says players will need a proper 'pre-season' once football is given the go-ahead to return given the lengthy spell they will have had without matches. As things stand, the EFL has told clubs to aim for their players returning on May 16th for a summer resumption with a report over the weekend claiming June 6th has been pencilled in for the first fixtures. “The players would normally have six weeks off in the summer before returning to pre-season training,” Lambert told the club site. “We don’t know when training will begin again but it’s going to be well past six weeks. It will be dangerous for players to be asked to go and play 90 minutes of football without a proper ‘pre-season’. “You can use the squad and play some of the youngsters but they still need a decent time to get match fit. “At the moment though, we can’t plan for anything but there are bigger things going on in the world anyway. “It’s a worrying time for everyone. My mum and dad are back home in Scotland and I’ve not seen them since Christmas. I talk to them every day but it’s tough.”

Photo: TWTD



