O'Neill: I Can't See Football Returning in Front of Crowds for a Long Time
Wednesday, 15th Apr 2020 14:16
Town general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill says he doesn’t expect football in front of crowds to return for a long time yet.
As things stand, fixtures are suspended indefinitely but with the EFL having told clubs to aim to get their players back for May 16th ahead of a mini-pre-season in preparation for the season’s resumption behind closed doors, reportedly on June 6th.
However, with the Government expected to announce an extension to the current lockdown restrictions, O’Neill is anticipating a long wait for football to return to normal.
“The governing bodies have got a big challenge on their hands to plot a way forward for football,” O’Neill told the club site.
“There are regular meetings going on to find the best possible solutions for all clubs, in all divisions.
“The guidance will come from the Government obviously but when you look at the other events around the world that have been cancelled, and not just sports events, I can’t see football returning in front of crowds for a long time.
“Until the virus is under control and the safe distancing protocol and the ban on mass gatherings has been lifted, it’s not going to happen.
“Football will return for sure but when it comes back it maybe not as we know it and be very different to what we all want it to be.”
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 270 bloggers
Easter 1962 Top of Table Ipswich Trounce Arsenal by clivebleedingthomas
Easter 1962 could hardly have been more of a contrast to this Easter. It was sunny, though. Three football matches in four days over Easter was the common practice in those halcyon times. Town entered the holiday period one point ahead of Burnley, top of the league.
Brilliant Town Shock Favourites by clivebleedingthomas
Circa ‘75 Holland had the best national team in the world, unluckily losing the World Cup final in ‘74 to West Germany and again in ‘78 to Argentina, each time being cursed by playing the host nation in their backyard.
Goals Galore and There Could Have Been More by clivebleedingthomas
In early October 1992, with 10 games played the infant Premier League had a bizarre look about it. Norwich City top, Nottingham Forest bottom, Oldham Athletic alongside the Town in mid-table, two points above Liverpool.
Woods-Inspired Victory for Rampant Town by clivebleedingthomas
Town had already been on a far reaching European tour by early November 1977 when they reached the UEFA Cup third round.
Reigning Champions Outfought By Town by clivebleedingthomas
The 1994/95 season ended with the Town bottom of the Premier League with only seven wins to their name. Nevertheless the season had its bright spots - Adam Tanner scoring to earn a 1-0 win at Anfield, our first victory there; the Budgies being relegated on the last day of the season, having accumulated 16 more points (43) than we managed; and in September 1994 this match against reigning Premier League Champions, Manchester United.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]