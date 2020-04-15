O'Neill: I Can't See Football Returning in Front of Crowds for a Long Time

Wednesday, 15th Apr 2020 14:16 Town general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill says he doesn’t expect football in front of crowds to return for a long time yet. As things stand, fixtures are suspended indefinitely but with the EFL having told clubs to aim to get their players back for May 16th ahead of a mini-pre-season in preparation for the season’s resumption behind closed doors, reportedly on June 6th. However, with the Government expected to announce an extension to the current lockdown restrictions, O’Neill is anticipating a long wait for football to return to normal. “The governing bodies have got a big challenge on their hands to plot a way forward for football,” O’Neill told the club site. “There are regular meetings going on to find the best possible solutions for all clubs, in all divisions. “The guidance will come from the Government obviously but when you look at the other events around the world that have been cancelled, and not just sports events, I can’t see football returning in front of crowds for a long time. “Until the virus is under control and the safe distancing protocol and the ban on mass gatherings has been lifted, it’s not going to happen. “Football will return for sure but when it comes back it maybe not as we know it and be very different to what we all want it to be.”

Photo: TWTD



Theonlywayisup added 14:41 - Apr 15

Do we really need to create news when it's so obvious!! -1

SitfcB added 14:41 - Apr 15

Him and Lambert keep talking for the sake of talking....



Bore off. -1

Northstander_Upper added 14:44 - Apr 15

Just void the season see everyone in the new season 0

Mercian added 14:45 - Apr 15

He's right. I think it will next year. The disease will probably ease during the Summer but could well return with a vengeance in the Autumn. Anyone who thinks next season is going to go without incident is being overly optimistic. Either the 19/20 or 20/21 season IMO is going to have to be written off, which is for the football authorities to decide. I would prefer 20/21. 0

Theonlywayisup added 14:46 - Apr 15

I quite agree with you......void it and worry about things much more important in these trying times. Don't understand the downvote but nevermind. 0

