Town Quartet Make Donation to Local Hospital
Thursday, 16th Apr 2020 17:07
West Suffolk-based Town youngsters Jack Lankester, Brett McGavin, Liam Gibbs and Tommy Smith have clubbed together to make a donation to the My WiSH Charity in Bury St Edmunds to show their support for the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust in the battle against the coronavirus.
The quartet, who all grew up in Bury, have donated money which will be used to buy more than 100 protective phone cases for doctors and nurses on the frontline.
“Given everything that's going on, we thought about how we might be able to help,” Lankester told the club site.
“My attention was drawn to the local hospital so I messaged Brett, Liam and Tommy knowing they're from Bury as well and they were all on board.
“I contacted the charity and asked if there was anything that our donation could cover and they said they were going to order some phone cases for those working on the frontline.
“The cases are designed to greatly reduce the risk of infection and they'll be getting just over 100 of them. It was just about playing a part and as a group from Bury we were keen to help.”
Sue Smith, head of fundraising at My WiSH Charity, added: "It is absolutely wonderful how the whole community are pulling together, the players at ITFC have always shown the hospital great support, and this is another way in which they want to play a part.
"We are so grateful to them and by donating we are able to purchase these phone covers which in turn helps our frontline staff.
“We have been astounded by our local community and how they are wanting to support and I would like to thank Jack, Brett, Liam and Tommy for this extremely kind gesture.”
Lankester, 20, has missed the whole of this season having undergone surgery for a stressed fracture to his back but is now ready to make a return to full training, while McGavin, 20, Smith, 18, and Gibbs, 17, have all made their first-team debuts during 2019/20.
