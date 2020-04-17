Town Announce New Ticketing Partner

Friday, 17th Apr 2020 16:45 Town have linked up with SeatGeek who will be the club’s new ticketing partner from the 2020/21 season. The multi-year deal with SeatGeek, the leading global mobile-focused ticket platform, who already work with Manchester City and Leicester and almost half the clubs in the top two tiers, is aimed at giving supporters an improved ticket purchasing experience, particularly via mobile devices. “We are incredibly excited to announce that Ipswich Town’s ticket offices will be powered by SeatGeek in time for the start of the 2020/21 season,” Town’s director of retail operations Lee Hyde told the club site. “We are always looking to provide our supporters with the best possible experience and after an exhaustive process we have every confidence that we have selected the perfect partner in SeatGeek. “Our fans will instantly notice an improved user experience throughout the purchase journey and SeatGeek’s SRO technology will allow us to strengthen communication with our supporters. “SeatGeek’s approach to ongoing technical upgrades will ensure an extremely reliable, convenient and secure ticket purchasing process for fans. “Ipswich Town will benefit from much improved flexibility in terms of selling tickets and a wider arsenal of functionality. “Together we will work to introduce mobile-friendly ticket fulfilment with access control turnstiles at Portman Road allowing the scanning of tickets from mobile handsets. “This will vastly improve the matchday experience of Blues’ fans from the start of the 2020/21 season. “While match tickets, season tickets and memberships are at the forefront of the online ticketing experience, Town fans will also be able to book a number of hospitality packages for matches from the 2020/21 season onwards too. “Further, detailed, information will be communicated to fans in due course with regards to the launch of the SeatGeek ticketing experience.” Peter Joyce, managing director of EMEA Sport at SeatGeek, added: “Ipswich Town is a club with a proud history and we are thrilled to have them join the list of partners using SeatGeek’s ticketing technology. “Our team are working closely with Ipswich to prepare for the season ticket launch and we look forward to the full rollout ahead of next season at Portman Road.” Photo taken prior to social distancing restrictions.

Photo: ITFC



