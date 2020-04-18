Newcastle and Arsenal Linked With Blues Duo
Saturday, 18th Apr 2020 13:29
Town duo Flynn Downes and Luke Woolfenden are reportedly being eyed by Newcastle United, while Arsenal are claimed to have been keeping tabs on Downes.
According to the Newcastle Chronicle, the Magpies, whose takeover is now at an advanced stage, are keen on three young players, Downes, Woolfenden and Aaron Hickey, a 17-year-old defender with Hearts.
Woolfenden and Downes are both well-known to Newcastle U23s boss Chris Hogg, who joined the Premier League club from the same job with the Blues in February, and the pair were reportedly watched by the North-East club prior to football’s suspension and their scouting staff being put on furlough.
Arsenal are also said to have taken a look at midfielder Downes, with the Blues claimed to have been quoting a potential fee of £7 million for the England U20 international. However, it’s reported that Newcastle may hope to land their targets for lower fees given the financial impact of the coronavirus on EFL clubs.
In January, manager Paul Lambert put a value of £10 million on central defender or right-back Woolfenden.
As per previous reports, Downes, 21, is also interesting West Ham and Fulham, while Leeds United, Crystal Palace, Sheffield United and QPR are keen on Woolfenden, also 21.
Both players are contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2022 with the club having an option for a further season.
