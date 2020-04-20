McCarthy: I Should Have Left Town Earlier

Monday, 20th Apr 2020 09:22 Former Town boss Mick McCarthy has admitted that he should have left Portman Road earlier than his eventual departure in April 2018. Having made the play-offs in 2014/15, McCarthy, who left his latest job as manager of the Republic of Ireland earlier this month, became deeply unpopular with fans during the final two campaigns of his five-and-a-half-year stint at Portman Road. “We got to the play-offs at Ipswich — that is a club I should have left earlier,” McCarthy told The Athletic. “They got bored with me, but me being belligerent I wasn’t going to walk, certainly Marcus Evans, the owner, wasn’t going to sack me because I was keeping them up — we finished 12th the last season that I was there. “But it did turn sour, which is such a shame because I had a great rapport with the fans when I first went there. We didn’t spend any money and we had really good results. “And the rapport that I had with them from the start, I wasn’t doing anything different when I left. But I think they got a bit bored with pragmatic me.” McCarthy, 61, has also been speaking about the impact of social media on the game, revealing that a Town player came to see him after Blues supporters called for his inclusion in the side on Twitter. “People tell me the game has changed and players have changed but have they? I don't find the job any harder. I treat all the players well and with respect. Me and TC [his assistant Terry Connor] coach and manage them. That's it,” he told the Daily Mail. “Social media has changed things a little but I have learned something there. I used to think Twitter offered only abuse to players. But it was pointed out to me at Ipswich that all the fans were bigging one of the lads up on Twitter and he was responding by thinking he should be in the team. “It opened my eyes. Not that it made any odds, because when he came into my office I still wasn't bothered. I said, ‘The fact that you are getting a million tweets saying you should be playing doesn't make a blind bit of difference to me. I watch you train and perform, remember. I know’."

Photo: TWTD



r2d2 added 09:27 - Apr 20

Not all the fans wanted you out Mick, just the numbskulls and look where that has left us. 3

MattinLondon added 09:29 - Apr 20

Taking away the manner and timing of Micks departure I never understood why people thought he was pragmatic. His preferred style was defensive and direct football regardless of the opposition.



Burley was pragmatic- he liked his teams to play from the back with attacking passing football. But if he felt the opposition was weak in the air he had no qualms about playing long balls into the box. 3

Chalo-bah added 09:42 - Apr 20

And up pops the most overrated manager Planet Football has ever seen. You wouldn't have thought he was after another job again would you? -4

Tufty added 09:49 - Apr 20

Not to mention hours of boring football followed by the press conferences which praised the inept display and finally the insults towards the fans, lets face it 6000 fans cant all be wrong -3

herfie added 09:55 - Apr 20

Funny that most ex managers develop amazing 20/20 hindsight! Pity that some owners and chairmen can’t seem to crack how to acquire 20/20 foresight! 🌈😷❤️ -3

oioihardy added 09:56 - Apr 20

Now i know most fans here didnt like him towards the end ....

But for me hes the manager i will remember for getting us so close to the prem ...... the manager who got murphy banging goals on for fun

The one who signed some brilliant players for ipswich in loans who were fun to watch .... ryan frazer for example

Yes the jay tabb type players werent brilliant and set the world on fire but he some how got them playing to a decent standard of football ....

Sometimes i wish town fans would give him a little bit more credit .... he wasnt a bad manager at the club..... hes was just bad in most peoples eyes as he lost the fans which is unfortunate as i think hed done well signing some players with the money from waghorn etc 8

MickMillsTash added 10:06 - Apr 20

With a midfield of Skuse, Tabb, Anderson and Hunt he somehow got us into the play offs. 2

Skip73 added 10:07 - Apr 20

We've been alot worse since he left. 3

Wickets added 10:22 - Apr 20

MM gobbing off again ,more self promotion, wonder if he needs a new job . -2

Garv added 10:22 - Apr 20

Interested to know how he defines 'earlier'. Does he mean he should have left when it was announced he wouldn't be staying beyond the end of the season, or does he mean a year earlier? The latter for me. 2016/17 was a poor year rescued by Tom Lawrence. 1

