Evans Writes to Fans as 2020/21 Season Tickets Go on Sale to Existing Holders

Tuesday, 21st Apr 2020 08:00 Town owner Marcus Evans has written to existing season ticket holders outlining the club’s current season ticket plans for the 2020/21 campaign and the position regarding the suspended 2019/20 season. The Blues are offering existing season ticket holders a chance to renew now at the same price as last season but with a number of additional benefits. To illustrate the club’s commitment to the NHS, Evans has pledged to personally donate five per cent of the resultant revenue received by May 7th to the health service locally. The regular early bird price and date for fans not presently season ticket holders are still to be set. Regarding the current season, the expectation is that it will be completed but the club say that if that’s not the case they will “recompense season ticket holders in some way” with “refunds, complimentary tickets and/or credit towards future tickets” among the options. This ‘pre-early bird’ launch to existing ticket holders is in part to address the club’s cash flow situation. The Blues, who have put virtually all their off-field staff on furlough, are losing out on income totalling seven figures during the coronavirus lockdown. Town estimate that a home game - of which they still have five to play during 2019/20 - brings in around £150,000 via match tickets and revenue from programmes, food and drink, retail sales, mascot packages and hospitality. In addition, they are losing out on around £40,000 a week through not being able to hire out Portman Road’s facilities to companies in the week and with the Planet Blue club shop closed, while the cancellation of sponsorships and events such as the end-of-season dinner and golf day are costing around £100,000 a month. Normally, season ticket sales would be worth around £600,000 a month during the months from May, although given the restricted initial sale the Blues are expecting a lower income over that period this summer. Owner Evans is covering the club’s costs during the current situation with EFL sides without a benefactor facing a tougher outlook as football faces a financial crisis triggered by the coronavirus shutdown. Further to Evans’s letter, the club has issued a series of questions and answers addressing issues relating to season tickets and football’s eventual return. Before I mention any football related matters, first and foremost can I pass on the best wishes of everyone at Ipswich Town in these difficult and unprecedented times and a special thank you to NHS and other key workers putting themselves ahead of others to keep us safe and the country running whilst many of us are in the relative safety of lockdown. Wherever we can, we will make our facilities available to support local healthcare and we are constantly looking at any other ways we can carry out our role in supporting the community. If anyone has any ideas we are more than open to suggestions. Football and the passion it brings out in all of us is put into perspective when looking at the massive wider issues we face as a community, however, I know that when we and other clubs start opening our doors again it is bound throughout the whole of the country to be an important sign of our returning to some level of normality and we want to do everything we can to ensure that your club is in the best possible shape to return after this crisis. The financial fallout caused by the pandemic is a very real threat to the entire existence of some football clubs and has been the subject of much discussion at recent EFL meetings. Ipswich and our colleagues at other clubs are in discussion with all stakeholders to look at ways to manage the risks in the uncertain times still ahead of us. The recent joint announcement by the PFA and EFL on player wage deferrals is one such initiative. On to football matters closer to home; the EFL recently announced that when football returns it may be necessary to play some matches behind closed doors, though this is not yet certain.



With our new season ticket campaign usually well under way by now I felt it timely to update you on our plans for ticketing for the remainder of this season and next. There will be a new season, though we don’t yet know when it will start, and we as a club will provide total transparency on what it means to be a season ticket holder in these unique circumstances, for season 2020/21. Now that there is the possibility of games being played behind closed doors from time to time when health measures require, our season ticket strategy needs to address this and these are the same issues now as they will be in three months’ time and therefore we are working on how to live with this going forwards. In common with many companies in many fields, ITFC has seen a loss of revenue from the pandemic and like other companies we are consulting with our employees (playing and non-playing) to find ways to avoid any restructuring so we emerge as best we can in the same shape when we come out of ‘lockdown’ as when we went in. There is an incredible togetherness and determination to achieve this goal and the ‘ITFC team’ are playing their part to achieve this aim. As always the fans have a huge part to play and an important part of our planning is understanding our season ticket support for next season. In terms of some of the matters that impact on supporters; ongoing discussions with the EFL are all based around finishing the current season and it appears that at all levels of the game the focus and belief is that this season will be played out even if it means a delay to the start of next season with a possible two-to-three-week gap between the end of this season and the start of 2020/21. We will look to communicate fixed plans for the rest of the season as soon as we know more. We are also discussing at a league and club level the development of a best practice approach to social distancing at the stadium for so long as it may be needed in some form. This is clearly a major challenge, however we are looking at a number of options. By now we would normally have announced and be near to the conclusion of our 2020/21 season ticket early bird special price promotion. However, due to the current situation we will now be delaying this for a few more weeks. We know that many fans will have their own economic concerns and whilst the club will be financially at a loss due to the pandemic, my priority has been to find a way to ensure that we keep season ticket prices as low as possible. I am therefore giving our existing season ticket holders a chance to renew now, pre-early bird, at the same price as last season with some special additional benefits and also so that they can continue to use the very popular 12-month interest free Direct Debit scheme.



To allay any concerns you may have if any matches next season are played behind closed doors, please note that we are adding four major benefits for all season ticket holders renewing by May 7th. Subject to the technology being in place you will receive free Internet viewing of any behind closed doors home match for next season and in addition for any behind closed doors match. As additional compensation you will also receive a complimentary ticket to a home cup match, so long as there are still cup matches in the season and also two free tickets for guests to join you at the next available league home game in season 2020/21 as an additional make good for the loss of a game behind closed doors. In addition if we play in League One next season and are promoted to the Championship for season 2021/22, then all those purchases made by May 7th will have a guaranteed price freeze for season 2021/22. As mentioned earlier in this letter, the club is working on many initiatives to support local healthcare services and as part of this commitment, for every season ticket purchased by May 7th I will personally be donating five per cent of that revenue received by that date to the NHS to be used locally. In terms of payment for next year’s season tickets, fans can maintain the usual 12-month interest free payment plan (which is used by 70 per cent of season ticket holders) or make their usual annual payment at this time however, we are fully aware of the economic uncertainties that people are going through at this challenging time and should any supporter not wish to renew, please let us know by April 30th that you wish to opt out of your DD scheme. I fully understand that some of you may wish to wait until there is greater clarity as to when next season will start and there will be an early bird ticket offer announced in due course. This will be at an attractive price but not at the same price, or with the same additional benefits as the above price freeze renewal offer, as we will need to take account of the financial implications of the pandemic at that time - unless of course we secure promotion and then all price freeze promises made for 2019/20 will apply. If you use the interest-free Direct Debit payment scheme, this will be available but as it will be over less than 12 months, it will obviously be at a higher monthly rate. On retail matters our plans for the release of next season’s kit were well advanced prior to the health crisis and as such our usual launch programme and hopefully showcasing occasions will take place over the summer and at the usual community events post-July. We continue to work on any implications of the pandemic affecting supply and are confident of being able to reveal our new season kits as soon as possible, although maybe a little later than has been possible in the last couple of seasons due to the current circumstances. Once again my best wishes to everyone in the Ipswich community, football and non football fans alike. Please be sure we will do everything we can to assist our return to whatever levels of normality are open to us. There is also the small matter of coming back with a fully fit and energised squad to challenge for promotion. First and foremost though, the health of everyone is of the most importance. I wish you well. Marcus Evans Questions and Answers Why has the club announced the renewal offer when there is so much uncertainty in football and in people’s lives at the moment? Over 70 per cent of season ticket holders use the interest-free Direct Debit scheme as it spreads the cost over 12 months and the club have received questions from season ticket holders about next season. We are fully aware that football is not high priority for most at the moment but in order for season ticket holders to have that 12-month option should they choose, we have to open up the renewal option now. The club is not, as such, selling season tickets for 2020/21. This offer is only to those who are already season ticket holders and are happy to renew now. In recognition of this commitment at this time of uncertainty we have added unique additional benefits to those confirming their ticket now and price certainty. So if I’m a current season ticket holder and want to renew, how do I go about it? If you pay via the club’s Direct Debit scheme, then your season ticket will automatically be renewed for 2020/21. You don’t have to do anything. Your first instalment will be taken on May 11th. If you are a season ticket holder but not on the Direct Debit scheme you can renew online at ITFC Direct from Tuesday 21st April. I’ve paid for a season ticket for 2019/20 so what happens if the season is not completed. Do I get a refund? The EFL have made it clear they are looking to finish the season but if that doesn’t happen, the club will obviously recompense season ticket holders in some way. This has yet to be finalised and we would expect to take the lead from the EFL but refunds, complimentary tickets and/or credit towards future tickets for 2020/21 would be the most likely options. What happens if the current season is completed behind closed doors? A decision will be taken by the club as and when the situation is clearer but one option being explored if games are played behind closed doors, is to stream the matches live and free to season ticket holders via the club’s iFollow service. This possibility has been raised with the EFL and there is a desire from the EFL to provide this service though it will be very much dependent on their technology. Say the 2020/21 season kicks off behind closed doors? It’s too early to say exactly how the technology will work but again the free, live streaming option to season ticket holders will be at the forefront of the club’s plans. There will also be the additional free tickets to other games outlined in Marcus’s letter to those who renew by May 7th. If the 2019/20 season is not completed until much later in the year and impacts on the 2020/21 season with fewer fixtures played, what will the club do? There has been no indication from the EFL that next season’s fixture list will be affected. The club will look at that situation as it develops but would favour a ‘credit note’ towards a season ticket for 2021/22 as we will still have the same costs to run the club in 2020/21. Please confirm the prices for 2020/21? Prices have been frozen for next season for those taking up the initial renewal offer. If I’m a first time or lapsed season ticket holder, can I buy now? No. Season tickets are not on sale at the moment. This offer is only for 2019/20 season ticket holders. There will be an opportunity to buy season tickets at a later date on favourable terms, though not the same as for current season ticket holders who take advantage of this renewal offer. If I don’t want to renew my season ticket for 2020/21, how do I go about cancelling my direct debit then? You can call the club’s ticket enquiries line on 03330 050503 from 9am on Tuesday 21st April or preferably you can email the ticket office at mainticketoffice@itfc.co.uk. You must use either method by 5pm on 30th April. Please have your customer number to hand if contacting by telephone. If emailing, please include your customer number in your email. The club shop is not open for the opt-out process. If I cancel my direct debit but want to start paying again by that method for a season ticket later in the year, do I have to register online again and can I keep the same customer number? You’ll be able to keep the same customer number and should be able to follow the same process as before. More details on pricing will follow in due course when it becomes clearer regarding the likely dates for conclusion of this season and the start of 2020/21. If I don’t renew my season ticket now, will I lose my seat? Not necessarily. The club will not ‘open up’ seats that have not been renewed until we are actively selling season tickets. Again, more details will follow in due course and a date will be announced in advance of seats being released for general sale. Of course if the seat is still available if you decide to purchase at a later stage we will do our best to meet your specific request but the only way to absolutely guarantee your seat is to renew before May 7th. Anything else we should know? The club have teamed up with powered by SeatGeek to provide a slick new ticket system which will be in place over the summer, providing supporters with a host of new benefits, including a new mobile phone stadium access function. To fall in line with other Premier League and EFL clubs, a powered by SeatGeek booking fee of £2.50 will be added to each season ticket, with the cost spread across 12 months for those renewing using the 12 month interest free Direct Debit scheme. A full set of terms and conditions relating to the 2020/21 season will be published on the club website in due course.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments