Town Looking at Ways to Cater For Older and Vulnerable Fans

Thursday, 23rd Apr 2020 12:43 Town owner Marcus Evans says the Blues are looking at ways they might help older and more vulnerable fans once football in front of crowds returns to Portman Road. On Tuesday Evans wrote an open letter outlining the club’s current thinking regarding season ticketing for 2020/21 with existing holders now able to buy tickets for the campaign. Town say that letter prompted a number of older season ticket holders to get in touch with their concerns about attending games once football with crowds returns, whenever that might be. Owner Evans says the club has plans under consideration. “The safety of every one of our supporters is always of paramount importance to the football club,” Evans told the official site. “That will be more relevant than ever when football supporters start returning to stadiums again and we understand why our older fans and the more vulnerable will have concerns over that here at Portman Road. “There are a number of possibilities that we will look at; maybe designated entrances to the stadium that only our older fans can use; allocated time slots as well. Anything that makes them feel more comfortable watching games at the stadium will be considered. “We are also talking to the EFL about the chances of season ticket holders having the ability to watch games streamed live from Portman Road so they can watch from home if they have serious health issues. “I can assure our older generation of season ticket holders that we will do everything possible to help them follow the club’s fortunes close up.”

Photo: Action Images



