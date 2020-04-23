Keeper-Coach Walker Aiming to Raise £10,000 for Charities Battling Coronavirus

Thursday, 23rd Apr 2020 16:42 Town keeper-coach Jimmy Walker has made his Football DNA online coaching school available for free as he looks to raise £10,000 for charities fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Football DNA hosts videos on training drills, sports science, well being and nutrition. During the coronavirus lockdown owner and founder Walker, 46, is offering 30 days of free membership followed by an offer of £5 a month with all proceeds going to NHS Charities Together and UN Foundation. Additionally, there is a Just Giving page for donations to the two charities. “We’ve been inspired by everyone on the frontline during this crisis and how everyone around the world has gone to extraordinary lengths to help each other,” Walker told the Wolverhampton Express and Star. “So we’ve decided to run our own campaign to try and help. We’re opening up our site for free for 30 days during this lockdown. “After that, you’ll have the opportunity to remain as a member for a special discounted price of £5, where 100 per cent will be donated to our chosen causes. “On top of that, throughout this period we will also donate all our existing membership fees to these fantastic causes. “Whether you want to use the site to stay fit and active in general, or to a top level standard, or keep the kids entertained with our skills programme. “Whilst we appreciate that not everyone may wish to join up to our site at the minute, you may still wish to donate, which you can do without signing up. We’ll be running lots of different challenges to make it as fun an interactive as possible.” Walker, who spent 14 years of his playing career with Walsall over two spells and also featured for West Ham, joined the Blues as keeper-coach in November 2018 following Paul Lambert’s appointment as manager.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments