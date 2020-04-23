Nine-Man Town Through to Round Two of Football Manager Cup
Thursday, 23rd Apr 2020 20:52
Nine-man Town progressed through to round two of the EFL Football Manager Cup following an after-extra-time 3-2 victory away at Port Vale.
The Blues, managed by Joe Fairs, were held to a 2-2 draw in normal time during which Emyr Huws and James Norwood found the net, and Flynn Downes was the first Town player to see red.
In extra-time Jon Nolan both scored and became the second man to receive his marching orders but the Blues held on to go through to round two.
Photo: Contributed
