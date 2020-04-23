Nine-Man Town Through to Round Two of Football Manager Cup

Thursday, 23rd Apr 2020 20:52 Nine-man Town progressed through to round two of the EFL Football Manager Cup following an after-extra-time 3-2 victory away at Port Vale. The Blues, managed by Joe Fairs, were held to a 2-2 draw in normal time during which Emyr Huws and James Norwood found the net, and Flynn Downes was the first Town player to see red. In extra-time Jon Nolan both scored and became the second man to receive his marching orders but the Blues held on to go through to round two. Delighted to have won my 1st round tie in the EFL @FootballManager Cup against @OfficialPVFC. A great game against @hotspudman.



I was very nervous at 2-2 after Downes had been sent off, but relieved to be in the hat for Round 2! #ITFCâ€” Joe Fairs (@joefairs) April 23, 2020

Photo: Contributed



