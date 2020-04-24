My Best Town XI: Steve McCall

Friday, 24th Apr 2020 09:36 In part 19 of the series, Kieron Dyer catches up with Steve McCall, who selects the best XI from his time playing for the Blues before Dyer runs the rule over his team. Goalkeeper Paul Cooper - Excellent distribution and one of the quickest players in our squad. A little unlucky to be playing at a time which saw Peter Shilton and Ray Clemence dominate the England jersey. Right-back George Burley - Set the standards for quality, fitness and application. Brilliant example to all youngsters in the game. Up and down the right side for 90 minutes every game. From debut to his final game didnâ€™t drop his standards. Left-back Mick Mills (c) - Captain and leader. At times under-appreciated by the fans but not those in the game. Captained his country at the World Cup on his way to making 42 England appearances and more than 700 for Ipswich. Could adapt and play in defence or midfield. Centre-half Terry Butcher - Led by example. Warrior who didnâ€™t give up. Dominant in the air and read the game superbly. Comfortable also at left-back. 4-3-1â€“2

Cooper Burley Mills Butcher Beattie Wark Thijssen Muhren Gates Mariner Brazil Centre-half Kevin Beattie - Had absolutely everything, strength, power, pace, a thunderbolt of a left foot and a dynamic spring. Only his importance to the team cost him a longer career as injuries took their toll and he was pushed to perform when with hindsight a little more care would have preserved his knees. Centre midfield John Wark - For a defensive midfielder he scored a bag full of goals! Great athlete. Read the game brilliantly and timed he runs to perfection as he arrived in the box at the right time. Excellent in the air and a composed finisher.

Left midfield Arnold Muhren - His arrival coincided with a change of style for Ipswich. Played alongside Johan Cruyff at Ajax and showed why with his vision, touch and range of passing. An honour to have played alongside him. Right midfield Frans Thijssen - Like his fellow countryman, Frans brought another dimension to the team with his dribbling and close control in tight areas, however he could also play early and score goals when the occasion required. Attacking midfield Eric Gates - Bobby Ferguson found him a position which suited the team and himself. Not quite a striker and too lazy to be a midfielder but caused havoc to teams playing in behind the strikers. Moaned like f**k but probably the best finisher at the club and won penalties galore. Centre forward Paul Mariner - Led the line. Good in the air, excellent strength and mobility. Tough as they come and happy to mix it if required. Excellent foil for Brazil and Gates and didnâ€™t get enough credit for that. Forward Alan Brazil - Possibly the most skilful striker Iâ€™ve ever seen. Mobile with a superb first touch and excellent finishing skills. Combined well with Mariner and Gates with service coming from the left foot of Muhren. A match winner. Probably a little lop-sided in defence with two left-footed centre-backs however I just couldnâ€™t bring myself to leave either Beattie or Butcher out in favour of balance, which is very harsh on Russell Osman and Allan Hunter.



Subs

Allan Hunter, Russell Osman â€“ Both candidates for the right centre-back spot if I had to send a balanced team out on the pitch.

Jason Dozzell â€“ A real talent who would fit seamlessly into the team if there had been an injury to any of my front three.

Mark Brennan â€“ Good engine, lovely left foot, excellent range of passing.

Brian Talbot â€“ Excellent competitor with a huge heart and engine to match.

Trevor Whymark â€“ Best header of the ball Iâ€™ve ever seen. Not the tallest but a great spring and perfect timing. Kieronâ€™s View Steveâ€™s team speaks for itself, I think Charlie Woods had much the same team, George Burley had the exact same team and Terry Butcherâ€™s first team was the same as Charlieâ€™s. Weâ€™ve spoken about the centre-halves of that era and across those teams and Steveâ€™s the only ever present has been Kevin Beattie. Beat has been in all four of those teams, Allan Hunter has been in two of the teams and Butcherâ€™s been in two of the teams. That just goes to show how great Kevin Beattie is that weâ€™re talking about four unbelievable centre-halves, you could say four world class centre-halves, and Beattie has made every one of the teams. One of the fascinating things about doing these XIs is when players go into detail about other players they played with and you find out something new. When George was talking about Arnold Muhren he mentioned his cross for Marco van Bastenâ€™s iconic goal in the European Championships, which I didnâ€™t know about, now Steve McCall tells me Arnold Muhren played with Johan Cruyff. For me, I donâ€™t think you can get any more admiration for Arnold Muhren or you donâ€™t think he can get any bigger but then you hear of him gracing the same team as Johan Cryuff, the great Ajax team. Messi and Ronaldo in current times are probably forcing their way in, but Cruyff is probably in the top five or six players to ever have played the game of football and weâ€™ve got our own Arnold Muhren who played alongside him. Thatâ€™s staggering. Steve has also given honourable mentions to a few who might have made the cut, among them Jason Dozzell and Mark Brennan. When I first started to watch Ipswich the three players I vividly remember are Dalian Atkinson, Jason Dozzell and Mark Brennan, and Steve has recognised the latter two by saying they had a good chance of being in his team. Brennan is a new face to these XIs that some fans might have forgotten about. He had a very good career at Ipswich, a good player. Brian Talbot was a terrific player, a full international, played for Arsenal as well. An excellent player who, like one or two others, hasnâ€™t featured in more XIs because heâ€™s up against world class players from that 81 team, and you canâ€™t really argue with that. If he had played in my era in the late 1990s or early 2000s, Brian Talbot would be in the team. Me, Matt, Jim or Jamma would have had to make way Iâ€™m afraid. Overall, anyone from that era, theyâ€™ve got the best teams, theyâ€™re the ones with the world class talent. Now I know why TWTD was called Those Were The Days because they really were the days.

Photo: Action Images



