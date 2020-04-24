Town to Pay Shirt Tribute to NHS

Friday, 24th Apr 2020 17:01 Town will pay tribute to the NHS on their first-team shirts in the 2020/21 season. The message ‘Thank you NHS’ will appear on the back of the new home and away shirts in tribute to healthcare workers currently battling the Covid-19 pandemic. This season the East Anglian Air Ambulance’s name has appeared on the back of the shirts with East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices having been there for the previous two campaigns. Fans will be able to add the message to their own shirts for a cost of £3.50 with all proceeds going to the NHS locally. “We have been overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity shown towards the NHS during the pandemic,” Nick Hulme, the chief executive of East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Ipswich and Colchester Hospitals, told the club site. “This gesture from Ipswich Town is warmly received and we know many of our colleagues will look forward to cheering the club on when football begins once again.” Town’s director of retail operations Lee Hyde added: “It’s fantastic to be able to support the NHS in this way with the critical role they are playing in protecting the people of the UK throughout this global pandemic. “It’s a message that shows the gratitude of everybody associated with the football club, as well giving the fans the opportunity to add the branding to their 2020/21 shirts and in turn raising funds directly for the NHS.” Director of sales, Rosie Richardson continued: “We are honoured to be working with and supporting the NHS in these unprecedented times, not only through offering the use of the club’s facilities for blood donor sessions and training sessions but also through our personal thank you on the back of next season’s shirts.” Earlier in the week, owner Marcus Evans pledged to personally donate five per cent of all 2020/21 season ticket revenue received by May 7th to the NHS locally.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



JDAndCoke added 17:32 - Apr 24

Absolutely superb from the club. Small gestures go a long way 2

Bergholt_Blue added 17:53 - Apr 24

This is fantastic a great gesture to the NHS

I wonder if the children's sizes will have this on the front? 0

StringerBell added 18:13 - Apr 24

As someone who works in the Health Service and has been fighting this wretch disease for weeks now with no end in sight I am proud that my club has made this fantastic gesture. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments