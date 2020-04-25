EFL Considering Alternative Plans Including Top Eight Mini-Tournament

Saturday, 25th Apr 2020 21:32 Leagues One and Two are reportedly considering contingency plans in case it proves impossible to finish the 2019/20 season, among them a mini-tournament involving the top eight teams. As per this afternoon’s statement, the EFL still remains committed to finishing the season - which is currently suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic - with the remaining 113 games played behind closed doors within a 56-day period currently pencilled in to start on June 6th. But, according to Sky Sports, three alternative plans were discussed at a meeting of a working group of League One and Two captains and the EFL on Friday if completing the campaign proves unfeasible. One plan would reportedly see mini-tournaments played out between the top eight teams in each of the two divisions to decide who gets promoted. If that were to happen Town, currently 10th in League One, wouldn’t be involved. Another of the alternatives said to be under consideration would see the top two from all the EFL divisions promoted with two extra sides relegated at the end of the following campaign to bring the leagues back to their usual complement. According to the report none of the plans would see any side relegated at the end of 2019/20. Final decisions on the way forward won’t be taken until after the Government outlines its plans regarding the lockdown beyond May 7th. The EFL said in a statement: "In consideration of the current challenges, a variety of proposals and ideas have been put forward by EFL clubs in relation to operational and financial matters. "While these contributions are welcome, it is important to emphasise that there is a range of opinion among our membership and that no decisions have been taken at this stage.” The meeting on Friday is also reported to have discussed the potential requirement for up to 100,000 coronavirus tests if the three EFL divisions are to played to their conclusion as planned.

Photo: Contributed



