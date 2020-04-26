Town Players Turn Down Deferral Request

Sunday, 26th Apr 2020 13:52

Town players are reported to have rebuffed a request for a pay deferral from owner Marcus Evans.

According to The Sun on Sunday, the players turned down the request but reportedly must OK an agreement next month. An unnamed player is quoted saying: “We are keen to help, but it felt too soon to sign up for something just now”.

We understand talks are ongoing. At the end of last month, manager Paul Lambert said he and his staff would be willing to take a wage deferral during the coronavirus crisis, while the EFL and the PFA recently agreed a proposal which would allow up to 25 per cent of players’ wages for April to be conditionally deferred.

Virtually all Town’s office staff are currently on furlough as the club looks to cut costs with the Blues - who make a loss of several million pounds every season in any case - facing a significant drop in income due to the suspension of the season.





Photo: TWTD

Vancouver_Blue added 14:12 - Apr 26

The Sun on Sunday....says it all 0

BlockJJ added 14:18 - Apr 26

Furlough them, let them have a few K a month! 0

ArnieM added 14:29 - Apr 26

“Poor” Hard up sods the lot of ‘em. Surprise surprise , NOT! 0