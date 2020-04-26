Town Players Turn Down Deferral Request
Sunday, 26th Apr 2020 13:52
Town players are reported to have rebuffed a request for a pay deferral from owner Marcus Evans.
According to The Sun on Sunday, the players turned down the request but reportedly must OK an agreement next month. An unnamed player is quoted saying: “We are keen to help, but it felt too soon to sign up for something just now”.
We understand talks are ongoing. At the end of last month, manager Paul Lambert said he and his staff would be willing to take a wage deferral during the coronavirus crisis, while the EFL and the PFA recently agreed a proposal which would allow up to 25 per cent of players’ wages for April to be conditionally deferred.
Virtually all Town’s office staff are currently on furlough as the club looks to cut costs with the Blues - who make a loss of several million pounds every season in any case - facing a significant drop in income due to the suspension of the season.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 270 bloggers
Fiesta Time as Town Bid Adios to Real by clivebleedingthomas
Bobby Robson’s European debut with the Town could hardly have been more daunting: a first round pairing with six-time European Cup winners and UEFA Cup favourites, Real Madrid.
Holders Defeated in Front of Record Crowd by clivebleedingthomas
Turnstiles were closed 30 minutes before kick-off as a new ground record was set with 34,709 witnessing a magnificent fourth round FA Cup tie between the Town and cup holders Liverpool.
Hero Magilton Puts Blues in Dreamland by clivebleedingthomas
For many of us this game rates as the most exciting game we have ever watched at Portman Road. It had everything - goals aplenty, tension, disappointments, penalties, controversial decisions and… a wonderful outcome.
Easter 1962 Top of Table Ipswich Trounce Arsenal by clivebleedingthomas
Easter 1962 could hardly have been more of a contrast to this Easter. It was sunny, though. Three football matches in four days over Easter was the common practice in those halcyon times. Town entered the holiday period one point ahead of Burnley, top of the league.
Brilliant Town Shock Favourites by clivebleedingthomas
Circa ‘75 Holland had the best national team in the world, unluckily losing the World Cup final in ‘74 to West Germany and again in ‘78 to Argentina, each time being cursed by playing the host nation in their backyard.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]