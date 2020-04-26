Town Players Have Not Turned Down Wage Deferral

Sunday, 26th Apr 2020 14:57

TWTD understands that contrary to earlier reports the Town players have not turned down a wage deferral with discussions with owner Marcus Evans ongoing.

Earlier, today The Sun on Sunday claimed the Blues squad had turned down Evansâ€™s request for them to take a wage deferral, however, we understand that that is not the case.

The two parties were unable to come to an accord for a wage deferral to be introduced for April as there was too much to be done within a short space of time, negotiations having started in the wake of the PFA and EFLâ€™s recent agreement regarding a proposal which would allow up to 25 per cent of playersâ€™ wages for April to be conditionally deferred.

Evans, who has spoken to both the PFA and the EFL, is maintaining a constant dialogue with senior players with the two sides each having a desire to put something in place going forward as the club looks to cut immediate costs due to the coronavirus crisis.

Virtually all Townâ€™s office staff are currently on furlough with the Blues - who make a loss of several million pounds every season in any case - facing a significant drop in income due to the suspension of the season.

At the end of last month, manager Paul Lambert said he and his staff would be willing to take a wage deferral.





Photo: TWTD

OwainG1992 added 15:55 - Apr 26

Wouldn't trust the scum for anything.

Horrible load of crap.

Banned from my household. 2