Town Players Have Not Turned Down Wage Deferral

Sunday, 26th Apr 2020 14:57

TWTD understands that contrary to earlier reports the Town players have not turned down a wage deferral with discussions with owner Marcus Evans ongoing.

Earlier, today The Sun on Sunday claimed the Blues squad had turned down Evans’s request for them to take a wage deferral, however, we understand that that is not the case.

The two parties were unable to come to an accord for a wage deferral to be introduced for April as there was too much to be done within a short space of time, negotiations having started in the wake of the PFA and EFL’s recent agreement regarding a proposal which would allow up to 25 per cent of players’ wages for April to be conditionally deferred.

Evans, who has spoken to both the PFA and the EFL, is maintaining a constant dialogue with senior players with the two sides each having a desire to put something in place going forward as the club looks to cut immediate costs due to the coronavirus crisis.

Virtually all Town’s office staff are currently on furlough with the Blues - who make a loss of several million pounds every season in any case - facing a significant drop in income due to the suspension of the season.

