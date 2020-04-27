Clubs Could Be Allowed to Make Five Substitutions When Football Returns

Monday, 27th Apr 2020 13:40 FIFA could allow teams to make up to five substitutions a game once football returns. It is expected that matches will be played with greater than usual frequency when the 2019/20 campaign resumes - almost certainly behind closed doors - and the proposed introduction of the additional changes of personnel is aimed at reducing the physical demands on players, who will also being going into those fixtures following a lengthy break. The plan, which is subject to approval from the International Football Association Board (IFAB) and would also cover 2020/21, is that sides will make the changes during three slots in addition to half-time to prevent matches from becoming too stop-start. A FIFA spokesperson said: "When competitions resume, such competitions are likely to face a congested match calendar with a higher-than-normal frequency of matches played in consecutive weeks. "Safety of the players is one of FIFA's main priorities. One concern in this regard is that the higher-than-normal frequency of matches may increase the risk of potential injuries due to a resulting player overload.



"In light of this, and in light of the unique challenge faced globally in delivering competitions according to the originally foreseen calendar, FIFA proposes that a larger number of substitutions be temporarily allowed, at the discretion of the relevant competition organiser. "In competitions where less than five substitutions are currently allowed, each team would now be given the possibility to use up to five substitutions during the match, with the possibility of an additional substitution remaining during extra-time, where relevant." As things stand, the EFL has reportedly pencilled in a return to action on June 6th - the players are due back for training on May 16th - with the remaining 113 games across the three divisions played over 56 days, although alternative plans are being discussed. Town boss Paul Lambert will be pleased with the proposal having previously suggested it may even be necessary to switch entire XIs at half-time to protect players during what will be a very busy spell of fixtures. “[You’ll] have to play maybe two teams in two halves and the league’s going to have to say, OK, you can have 11 substitutions because you’re putting everybody at risk,” he told talkSPORT earlier this month. Elsewhere, sides in the top two tiers in Germany have returned to training with fixtures set to resume next month, while Italian clubs will be allowed to join them from May 18th. Premier League Arsenal’s players are back at their training ground but will be working alone. A Gunners spokesperson said: “Players will be permitted access to our London Colney training grounds next week. “Access will be limited, carefully managed and social distancing will be maintained at all times. All Colney buildings remain closed. Players will travel alone, do their individual workout and return home.”

Photo: TWTD



Bergholt_Blue added 14:16 - Apr 27

Lambert would love this imagine what substitutes he would make

BlueBadger added 14:54 - Apr 27

Lambert will have to start making subs earlier now. The 84th minute rather than the 88th?

