Sir Bobby Robson Stand Roof Cleaning Under Way

Tuesday, 28th Apr 2020 13:16 The long-awaited cleaning of the roof of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand is taking place this week. Fans have been critical of the state of the back of the roof of the stand, which was rebuilt during 2001/02, for the last few seasons. The work, which we understand is costing the club a mid-four figure sum, will be done over two days using a cherry picker and requires roads around the ground to be closed. Initially the cleaning was set to take place in November but was postponed due to reasons outside the club’s control.

Photo: TWTD



Steve_M added 13:45 - Apr 28

About time too, it;'s looked a mess for far too long.



Hopefully it won't be filthy again by the time we get to watch live football again..... 0

blueprint added 13:47 - Apr 28

One man with a bucket of water , a J cloth and a bottle of fairy liquid no doubt. 0

cooper442 added 13:49 - Apr 28

Absolutely disgraceful how they let it get to that state in the first place, charging people £30 a game to enter a stand with a roof as filthy as a 20year old garden shed ! 0

Bergholt_Blue added 13:55 - Apr 28

And it's raining Evans could have saved his money 0

