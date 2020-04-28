Sir Bobby Robson Stand Roof Cleaning Under Way
Tuesday, 28th Apr 2020 13:16
The long-awaited cleaning of the roof of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand is taking place this week.
Fans have been critical of the state of the back of the roof of the stand, which was rebuilt during 2001/02, for the last few seasons.
The work, which we understand is costing the club a mid-four figure sum, will be done over two days using a cherry picker and requires roads around the ground to be closed.
Initially the cleaning was set to take place in November but was postponed due to reasons outside the club’s control.
Photo: TWTD
