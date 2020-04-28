Win a Copy of Beattie Book

Tuesday, 28th Apr 2020 17:50

Author Rob Finch is giving TWTD readers the chance to win a copy of The Greatest Footballer England Never Had: The Kevin Beattie Story, his 2006 biography of the Blues legend.

Rob recently reprinted a small number of copies of the book after receiving requests from Town fans.

Former Town and England centre-half Beattie died in September 2018, aged 64.

To win the book, tell us in an email sent to competition@twtd.co.uk arriving before midnight on Friday which club left a 15-year-old Beattie waiting at a railway station after he had travelled from Carlisle to talk terms. The winner will be selected at random from the correct answers.

Rob still has a handful of copies of The Greatest Footballer England Never Had: The Kevin Beattie Story which can ordered directly from him for £9.99 by emailing robfinch180@gmail.com and paying through Paypal.





Photo: Action Images