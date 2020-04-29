Garbutt: Everything is Complicated

Wednesday, 29th Apr 2020 11:01 Blues loanee Luke Garbutt has been reflecting on his complicated immediate future with both his Everton contract and Town spell up at the end of June and football in a state of uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic. Garbutt, 26, is certain to leave Goodison Park this summer and has previously said he might be keen on a permanent move to the Blues, although TWTD understands a number of Championships were keeping tabs on him during the season. The EFL currently hopes to complete the 2019/20 campaign over 56 days from June 6th but with many players’ contracts - including Garbutt’s Everton deal and Ipswich loan - up on June 30th. It’s understood discussions to resolve that issue are continuing between the various footballing authorities. But given the uncertain outlook and with many clubs having financial worries, the likes of Garbutt are in limbo. “Everything is complicated,“ Garbutt told The Athletic. “Clubs are a little bit reluctant to talk to players as they’re just trying to get the season finished in the safest way possible. “I’ve just got to wait and then look to perform well and do the things I’m doing in the summer to get a move, whether that be Ipswich or elsewhere. “You’ve just got to live your life as you can and try not to think about whether I’m going to find another club or what happens if the season is extended. “As a professional footballer you’ve just got to make sure you maintain your mental and physical health as best possible. It’s a difficult time for footballers but it’s insignificant in relation to what else is going on.” Former England U21 international Garbutt, who has made 29 starts and one sub appearance for the Blues, scoring six times, has been pleased with his form during his spell at Portman Road. “I’ve really enjoyed my time there,” he continued. “ I’ve managed to do quite well and play a lot of games whereas at other clubs I’ve been in and out of the team. I’ve found a bit of clarity at Ipswich and I’m improving. “I’m pleased from a personal point of view but we haven’t kicked on like we would have wanted. It’s a brilliant club and it’s just a shame that it’s down in League One.” Reflecting further on his future, he says he could consider a move abroad: “I’m open to a new culture and country if the football side was in line with my ambition. “If the move suits then 100 per cent I’d do that. I’d like to play at the highest level possible. "The good thing for me this season is that I’ve enjoyed my football and it’s been positive. I’d like to continue that trend at the highest level possible.” Meanwhile, asked by a fan on Twitter whether he’d feel safe playing football in the current circumstances, Garbutt said: “This pandemic is bigger than football mate, I just hope everyone is staying safe, then hopefully when it’s safe to do so we can all get back to playing and watching football again.”

Radlett_blue added 11:12 - Apr 29

"I’d like to continue that trend at the highest level possible.”

Sounds like he won't be signing permanently for Town then & no wonder we couldn't do a deal in January. 0

