Blues at Luton in Football Manager Cup

Wednesday, 29th Apr 2020 15:04

The Blues face Luton Town away in the second round of the EFL Football Manager Cup this evening (KO 7.30pm).

Town, who are managed by Joe Fairs, who posts on TWTD as itfcjoe and also runs the ITFC_Academy Twitter account, in the computer game competition.

Last Thursday, Joe successfully saw the Blues through the first round via a 3-2 after-extra-time victory at Port Vale, despite his team having been reduced to nine men.

Big day, tough game at team from the league above - hopefully a better result than the EFL Cup game in August! https://t.co/g4ZNy2KZlr — Joe Fairs (@joefairs) April 29, 2020





Photo: Contributed