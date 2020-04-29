Blues at Luton in Football Manager Cup
Wednesday, 29th Apr 2020 15:04
The Blues face Luton Town away in the second round of the EFL Football Manager Cup this evening (KO 7.30pm).
Town, who are managed by Joe Fairs, who posts on TWTD as itfcjoe and also runs the ITFC_Academy Twitter account, in the computer game competition.
Last Thursday, Joe successfully saw the Blues through the first round via a 3-2 after-extra-time victory at Port Vale, despite his team having been reduced to nine men.
Photo: Contributed
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]