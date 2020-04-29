Town Exit Football Manager Cup
Wednesday, 29th Apr 2020 21:12
Town exited the EFL Football Manager Cup at the second round stage following a 3-1 defeat at Luton Town.
The Blues, managed by Joe Fairs, who posts on TWTD as itfcjoe and also runs the ITFC_Academy Twitter account, were 3-0 down at the break, even though Tomas Holy saved a penalty, and were only able to pull one goal back in the second half, Kayden Jackson finding the net just after the restart.
Last Thursday, Joe successfully saw the Blues through the first round via a 3-2 after-extra-time victory at Port Vale, despite his team having been reduced to nine men.
Photo: Contributed
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]