Town Exit Football Manager Cup

Wednesday, 29th Apr 2020 21:12

Town exited the EFL Football Manager Cup at the second round stage following a 3-1 defeat at Luton Town.

The Blues, managed by Joe Fairs, who posts on TWTD as itfcjoe and also runs the ITFC_Academy Twitter account, were 3-0 down at the break, even though Tomas Holy saved a penalty, and were only able to pull one goal back in the second half, Kayden Jackson finding the net just after the restart.

Last Thursday, Joe successfully saw the Blues through the first round via a 3-2 after-extra-time victory at Port Vale, despite his team having been reduced to nine men.

Team news is in for @IpswichTown in tonight’s EFL @FootballManager Cup tie vs Luton - in association with @MindCharity. #itfc



Holy



Vincent-Young

Woolfenden

Chambers

Garbutt



Skuse

Downes

Huws

Judge



Jackson

Norwood— Joe Fairs (@joefairs) April 29, 2020

Kayden Jackson scored just after half time to give #ITFC hope of a dramatic comeback but it wasn’t to be.



Ipswich huffed and puffed but couldn’t get another goal and Luton were deserved winners.— Joe Fairs (@joefairs) April 29, 2020

I’m in my office watching a DVD of the game back.... https://t.co/GDvxxewIQs— Joe Fairs (@joefairs) April 29, 2020





Photo: Contributed