Leagues One and Two May Not Be Completed

Thursday, 30th Apr 2020 13:42 League One and Two players have reportedly been told that the chances of the 2019/20 campaign at their levels being played to a conclusion are diminishing. According to the Daily Mail, following an EFL board meeting yesterday, captains and PFA reps were told to inform their team-mates that it is very possible that the season, suspended since March 13th, will not be resumed. Currently the EFL is still officially committed to completing all three of its divisions with its remaining 113 matches played over 56 days behind closed doors and with a June 6th start date pencilled in. Players are due back at their clubs for a mini-pre-season on May 16th. However, it’s reported that there is now little expectation of EFL games being played in June, while it’s not anticipated that fans will return to stadia until January. It’s believed that there are a number of options under consideration for concluding the unfinished season, among them the ‘sporting merit’ system whereby the final standings are confirmed based on points per game. That being the case, Town would finish 11th. It's said that if that system were to be agreed, both internally within the EFL and with the Premier League, sides in the automatic places would be promoted but no one would be relegated. Among the issues the EFL is facing is the large number of coronavirus tests which would be required if the season were to be played through to its end, particularly given that there aren’t currently enough for NHS and key workers. Further to that, each test, with tens of thousands likely to be required, costs £150. Additionally, with no fans present, staging games will cost clubs cash which many of them can currently ill afford. And beyond June 30th players will be out of contract or past the end of their loans with clubs said to be unwilling - and in many cases unable - to pay them further wages if the season stretches beyond that point. Players are being asked whether they will accept this position. If not, some clubs will be significantly weakened and in some cases perhaps even unable to complete their fixtures. The EFL is holding a meeting with its clubs today, while tomorrow sees Premier League chief executives meet to discuss Project Restart. Also on Friday, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and Public Health England are meeting with representatives from various sports to discuss the path towards a return to action, although it’s understood no decision on when that might be will be made until after May 7th when the Government outlines its wider plans for easing the lockdown.

Photo: Action Images



positivity added 13:50 - Apr 30

well played lambert, imagine the stress and the uproar if we'd done well this season!



there are bigger fish to fry at the moment, and obviously it doesn't affect us, but the no relegation thing seems a bit unfair, what's the point of bolton's points penalty. my preference would still be to play to a finish and start next season late (or not at all) 1

mrfixit426 added 13:50 - Apr 30

Just void it all. It's the only way that all clubs are treated the same. I'm getting sick of football acting like it's some kind of special case by being prepared to put players and club employees at risk, just to get their product out there again (mainly the Premier League which is only concerned with tv money). It's really starting to turn me off the game. There are more important things going on. 7

Bluearmy_81 added 13:58 - Apr 30

Which means Lambert won't get the sack as we did not finish outside the top 6 technically and Evans is too tight to do the right thing now (and stupid to have done the wrong thing, giving him 5 years in the first place.) Enjoy another embarrassing season which will be way worse than last season serfs. And whatever you do don't criticise the man that put us here... 0

TractorRoyNo1 added 14:15 - Apr 30

11th would see the back of him, but hopefully not replaced by Pardew as rumoured 0

ArnieM added 14:35 - Apr 30

And How jammy are scum ( yet again). Bottom of PL for most of the season and the arse holes still do t get relegated. AND will no doubt get given yet more Sky money for failure . 1

dirtydingusmagee added 14:41 - Apr 30

Bluearmy-81, surfs ? you really are a silly little boy, big on keyboard , but just a scrawny little weed i reality. Cant get your own way with club so turn to insulting other supporters , join my facebook army lol .grow up . 0

