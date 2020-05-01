Coach Gill Embarking on 200km Running Challenge

Friday, 1st May 2020 14:35 Town first-team coach Matt Gill is taking part in a fundraising 200km running challenge throughout May. Gill, 39, is joining keeper-coach Jimmy Walker’s Football DNA coaching school’s campaign to raise £10,000 for NHS Charities Together and the UN Foundation. “I’m about to embark on a 200km running challenge for the month of May,” Gill said. “I’m trying to help the guys over at Football DNA raise as much money as they possibly can for the NHS.” Football DNA hosts videos on training drills, sports science, well being and nutrition. As reported last week, owner and founder Walker, 46, is offering 30 days of free membership during the coronavirus lockdown, followed by an offer of £5 a month with all proceeds going to NHS Charities Together and the UN Foundation. Additionally, there is a Just Giving page for donations to the two charities. #200k4May The legend that is Matthew Gill has joined our campaign to raise funds for @NHSCharities & @unfoundation. He is aiming to run 200km throughout May in aid of these fantastic causes. You can kindly donate at www.footballdna/donate to help support him & us 🙌👏 pic.twitter.com/S93svo5rab— Football DNA (@footballdna_) May 1, 2020

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments