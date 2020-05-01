Academy Season Terminated

Friday, 1st May 2020 16:04 The EFL has announced that the academy games programme for the 2019/20 season has been terminated with immediate effect. The EFL is in charge of games at category three and four levels from U9 to U18 and the Premier League runs the programme for clubs at category one and two, U9 to U23. As at first-team level, matches were suspended in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The EFL say a methodology for determining the season’s final standings is yet to be decided and that the decision has been made independently of the ongoing discussions regarding the resumption of the season at senior level. Town’s U23s, who are managed by Gerard Nash, were eighth in the Professional Development League Two South at their level (above) with 23 points from 20 games at the point the season was suspended, while the U18s, whose boss is Adem Atay, were sixth in their league with 28 points from 20 games. Town currently run a category two academy but with general manager of football operations and academy manager Lee O’Neill having reiterated the club’s aim of upgrading to category one when speaking to TWTD in February.

Photo: TWTD



ArnieM added 16:25 - May 1

Seems a logical decision tbh . Nothing to be gained or lost by ending their season . 0

