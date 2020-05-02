Marathon a Week Challenge for Town Head of Content

Saturday, 2nd May 2020 10:35 Eight former Northgate students, including Town's head of content Jacob Henderson, have decided to take on a running challenge during lockdown in the hope of raising vital funds for two causes. The task they've set themselves is to run the equivalent of the 1,428km (887 miles) from Land's End to John o’ Groats - the whole length of the island of Great Britain between two extremities - within the month of May. They each need to run 178km (111 miles, roughly a marathon per week each or six kilometres per day for 30 days) for the month of May in order to meet the 1,428km target. Each member must cover their individual distance of 178km in the month to successfully complete the challenge. The group's fundraising has got off to a flying start having raised almost £4,000 in four days, but they don't want to stop there as they aim to raise as much as possible for the mental health charity Mind and the Woolverstone Centre at Ipswich Hospital. On behalf of the group, Jacob (pictured top, far right) said: "The Woolverstone Centre is the part of the hospital which deals with oncology and haematology. Last year, one of our closest friends was diagnosed with a brain tumour. “He is responding well to treatment that is being provided by Woolverstone Centre and we would like to show our appreciation for their efforts to support him and his family. “The second of our causes is the well known mental health charity Mind. Mental health is an issue close to the hearts of those in our friendship group, and we are also well aware that the Covid-19 pandemic will be affecting the mental wellbeing of people all over the UK and the rest of the world. “The importance of positive mental health is now more recognised and we would like people to receive the support they need, and deserve, in challenging times.” The group are originally from Ipswich and met at Northgate Sixth Form in 2012 – with some friends since primary school. Also taking on the challenge is Harrison Sharp, Chris Turner and Henry Finbow, who are all aged 24, plus Nick Larsen, Armani Schaar, David Smith and Rich Waterman, all aged 23 - the large majority of which are Town supporters. Their JustGiving page can be found here.

Photos: Contributed



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments