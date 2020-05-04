Defender Earl's Loan Ended

Monday, 4th May 2020 14:17 Defender Josh Earl’s loan with the Blues from Preston has been ended with football still suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 21-year-old joined Town in January for a spell which was due to run to the end of the season, which would have been yesterday when the Blues were scheduled to face the MK Dons at Portman Road. “We all agreed that it was the sensible thing to do given the circumstances,” Town’s general manager football operations Lee O’Neill told the club site. “We could have extended Josh’s loan but there is so much uncertainty going on at the moment around when games might be played again that it wasn’t really a viable option. “We’d like to thank Josh for his contribution to the team and to the club in his time with us and wish him all the best for the future.” Earl, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Bolton, made five starts and two sub appearances for the Blues.

Photo: TWTD



