Wright Joins Dozzell in Having Option Exercised

Tuesday, 5th May 2020 14:15 Town have taken the one-year option on keeper Harry Wright’s contract, in addition to taking the further season on Andre Dozzell’s deal, as revealed by TWTD earlier today. Wright, 21, the son of former Blue Richard, is yet to make a first-team appearance but has been on the bench for the senior side. The one-time Manchester City academy youngster, a regular in the U23s, has missed much of 2019/20 with a knee injury and might otherwise have appeared in the Leasing.com Trophy. The length of Wright’s contract has been the subject of some confusion due to an error made when it was announced that he had signed his terms in December 2018. Like Dozzell, his deal would have been up this summer had Town not exercised their option. In addition to Wright and Dozzell, seven other players also have contracts which are up this summer with the club also having options to keep them for another season: Cole Skuse, Gwion Edwards, Will Keane, Jordan Roberts, Danny Rowe, Armando Dobra and Brett McGavin. As previously reported, Dobra has all but agreed a new three-year contract which will be signed when he returns to Portman Road, while it seems certain that Roberts, who has spent the second half of the season on loan at Gillingham, will move on.

Photo: TWTD



midastouch added 14:29 - May 5

How much do you reckon he's on? Do you reckon it's £U23 a week? 0

