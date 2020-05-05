Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Options Taken on McGavin and Dobra Deals
Tuesday, 5th May 2020 14:22

Town have taken up the option to keep midfield pair Brett McGavin and Armando Dobra for a further season, in addition to Andre Dozzell and Harry Wright.

Academy product McGavin, 20, made his senior debut this season and has now made four first-team starts. We understand the decision to exercise the option was taken some weeks ago and talks regarding a longer-term deal are ongoing.

As previously reported, Albanian U21 call-up Dobra, 19, has all but agreed a new three-year deal with an option for a further season which will be signed when the Londoner returns to Portman Road.

However, in the meantime the club have taken the option on his existing deal which was due to end this summer.


TractorRoyNo1 added 14:27 - May 5
Good
0

midastouch added 14:32 - May 5
High hopes that Dobra and McGavin can become first team regulars.
0


