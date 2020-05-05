Options Taken on McGavin and Dobra Deals

Town have taken up the option to keep midfield pair Brett McGavin and Armando Dobra for a further season, in addition to Andre Dozzell and Harry Wright.

Academy product McGavin, 20, made his senior debut this season and has now made four first-team starts. We understand the decision to exercise the option was taken some weeks ago and talks regarding a longer-term deal are ongoing.

As previously reported, Albanian U21 call-up Dobra, 19, has all but agreed a new three-year deal with an option for a further season which will be signed when the Londoner returns to Portman Road.

However, in the meantime the club have taken the option on his existing deal which was due to end this summer.





Photo: TWTD

