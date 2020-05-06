Nsiala Set to Return to Blues as Bolton Loan Ends

Wednesday, 6th May 2020 11:52

Defender Toto Nsiala appears set to return to the Blues with his Bolton Wanderers loan having ended earlier this week.

The Trotters would be able to extend the 28-year-old’s stay - and that of their other loanees including ex-Blues loan player Anthony Georgiou - to cover the planned resumption of League One, which is currently pencilled in for June.

However, according to the Bolton News, Wanderers won’t make a decision on whether to keep them until after the EFL confirms whether League One will be completed, something which appears increasingly in question.

It’s understood that if Nsiala’s loan spell isn’t extended and the season's remaining games do take place, the former Shrewsbury man would be eligible to play for Town.

Nsiala, who endured a frustrating first half of the season with the Blues, joined the Lancastrian club in January and has made 12 starts, only appearing on the winning side once for the division’s bottom-placed side.

The Congo DR international is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2021 with the club having an option for an additional year.





Photo: Werner Scholz