Roberts Back With Blues as Gills Loan Ends
Wednesday, 6th May 2020 15:28
Blues forward Jordan Roberts has returned to Town with his loan at Gillingham having come to an end earlier in the week.
The 26-year-old joined the Gills in January and made 10 starts, scoring two goals.
Roberts is among the players whose contract is up this summer and despite the club having an option to keep him for a further years appears likely to be released.
