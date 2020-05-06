Roberts Back With Blues as Gills Loan Ends

Wednesday, 6th May 2020 15:28 Blues forward Jordan Roberts has returned to Town with his loan at Gillingham having come to an end earlier in the week. The 26-year-old joined the Gills in January and made 10 starts, scoring two goals. Roberts is among the players whose contract is up this summer and despite the club having an option to keep him for a further years appears likely to be released.



Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



COYB11 added 15:40 - May 6

Did anyone else think he looked a really decent link up striker when Lambo first joined? 0

robmonkey007 added 15:57 - May 6

Nope....cant say I did. Think you'll be hard pushed to find anyone who did. -2

blues1 added 16:27 - May 6

Actually, yes, his hold up play early on when Lambert had him up front was good. Unfortunately he didnt pose a massivexthreat in front of goal though. 1

midastouch added 16:53 - May 6

Yet another episode in the never ending version of ITFC's Game of Loans! 0

COYB11 added 16:53 - May 6

Agreed, no goal threat - which is clearly a gaping flaw for a forward. But hold up play was decent enough! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments