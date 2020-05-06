Thursday Last Day for Renewals at Last Year's Price

Wednesday, 6th May 2020 15:49 Existing season ticket holders have until tomorrow to renew their seats for 2020/21 at the same price as last season. Town recently made season tickets available to current holders at the same price as last season but with a number of additional benefits. Details of the regular early bird pricing will be announced in the weeks to come. It’s understood that most of the 8,000 season ticket holders who pay for their seats using the club’s interest-free Direct Debit scheme have opted continue making those payments despite the uncertainty surrounding both the current season and when fans might be allowed in stadiums to watch the next campaign. The Blues, who have put virtually all their off-field staff on furlough, are losing out on income totalling seven figures during the coronavirus lockdown. Town estimate that a home game - of which they still have five to play during 2019/20 - brings in around £150,000 via match tickets and revenue from programmes, food and drink, retail sales, mascot packages and hospitality. In addition, they are losing out on around £40,000 a week through not being able to hire out Portman Road’s facilities to companies in the week and with the Planet Blue club shop closed, while the cancellation of sponsorships and events such as the end-of-season dinner and golf day are costing around £100,000 a month. Normally, season ticket sales would be worth around £600,000 a month during the months from May, although given the restricted initial sale the Blues are expecting a lower income over that period this summer. Owner Evans is covering the club’s costs during the current situation with EFL sides without a benefactor facing a tougher outlook as football faces a major financial crisis triggered by the coronavirus shutdown. To illustrate the club’s commitment to the NHS, Evans has pledged to personally donate five per cent of the resultant revenue received by May 7th to the health service locally. In an open letter to all season ticket holders last month, Evans outlined Town’s approach: “We know that many fans will have their own economic concerns and whilst the club will be financially at a loss due to the pandemic my priority has been to find a way to ensure that we keep season ticket prices as low as possible. “I am therefore giving our existing season ticket holders a chance to renew now, pre-early bird, at the same price as last season with some special additional benefits and also so that they can continue to use the very popular interest-free Direct Debit scheme. “To allay any concerns you may have if any matches next season are played behind closed doors, please note that we are adding four major benefits for all season ticket holders renewing by May 7th.



“Subject to the technology being in place you will receive free Internet viewing of any behind-closed-doors home match for next season and in addition for any behind-closed-doors match as extra compensation you will also receive a complimentary ticket to a home cup match, so long as there are still cup matches in the season and also two free tickets for guests to join you at the next available league home game in season 2020/21 as another make good for the loss of a game behind closed doors. “In addition, if we play in League One next season and are promoted to the Championship for season 2021/22, then all those purchases made by May 7th will have a guaranteed price freeze for season 2021/22.” He added: “I fully understand that some of you may wish to wait until there is greater clarity as to when next season will start and there will be an early bird ticket offer announced in due course. “This will be at an attractive price but not at the same price, or with the same additional benefits as the above price freeze renewal offer as we will need to take account of the financial implications of the pandemic at that time - unless of course we secure promotion and then all price freeze promises made for 2019/20 will apply.”

Photo: Action Images



londontractorboy57 added 16:48 - May 6

For all those that slag Evans off you couldn't want a better owner in times like this. 0

