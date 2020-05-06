League One and Two Seasons Could Be Ended Next Week

Wednesday, 6th May 2020 16:24 Clubs could reportedly hold a vote to abandon the 2019/20 season at League One and Two levels next week. Currently the EFL is still officially committed to completing all three of its divisions with its remaining 113 matches played over 56 days behind closed doors and with a June 6th start date pencilled in. Players are due back at their clubs for a mini-pre-season on May 16th. However, according to the Daily Telegraph, ending the season at League One and Two levels with immediate effect will be formally discussed and put to the vote at a conference call meeting next Thursday. It’s reported that EFL canvassing of the 23 League One clubs and 24 League Two sides revealed that the majority of clubs want the campaign - suspended since March 13th due to the coronavirus crisis - to be brought to a premature end. Only three League One clubs are said to want to play the season to a conclusion - Town general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill has repeatedly stated that this is the club’s preferred approach - with some claimed to be threatening legal action if they are forced to resume the campaign during the pandemic. In addition to health concerns, the expense of staging the remaining games without paying fans - estimated at costing a minimum of £700,000 each - is beyond many clubs. It is understood that a 75 per cent majority is required for the vote to be carried. The fate of the Championship is not similarly in question with the EFL remaining hopeful that it will be played to a conclusion. How placings, promotion and relegation would be settled is as yet unclear. Last week it emerged that the ‘sporting merit’ system, whereby the final standings are confirmed based on points per game, was under consideration. That being the case, Town would finish 11th. At a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee on Tuesday EFL chairman Rick Parry said that clubs are facing a £200 million black hole due to the crisis. He also called for the Government to make a quick decision regarding the feasibility of returning to action and stated that July 31st would be the ultimate cut-off for the 2019/20 campaign.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



bugblatter added 16:36 - May 6

"75 per cent majority is required for the vote to be carried" — now that’s how you arrange a referendum! 0

NotSure added 16:52 - May 6

I hope they do abandon it. But they shouldn't anull the season, 2 up and 2 down (Coventry and Rotherham, Southend and Bolton). No play offs. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments