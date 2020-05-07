New Name on Town Shirts in 2020/21

Carers Trust will be the name emblazoned across the front of Town’s first team shirts in 2020/21 with sponsors Magical Vegas having gifted the slot to the charity.

The Rank Group PLC, owners of Magical Vegas, whose sponsorship has another year to run, have worked with Carers Trust, which has more than 4,500 carers in and around Suffolk, for six years, supporting initiatives and having helped to raise cash.

In addition to their their name appearing on the Blues’ first-team shirts - and all replica shirts, including juniors - Carers Trust will also be allocated complimentary tickets at home games courtesy of Rank’s sponsorship agreement, which will be offered to local carers.

“Having their name on the front of the Ipswich Town first-team shirts will help spotlight the fantastic work the Carers Trust does in supporting unpaid carers locally and across the whole country,” said James Boord, chief marketing officer for Rank.

“Thousands of carers across Suffolk alone are caring around the clock for family members with long-term disabilities and illnesses.

“It’s vital they get a respite from time to time and Rank is delighted to be able to give some of those carers the opportunity to go and watch the team play at Portman Road.”

Rank is also backing the club’s decision to pay tribute to the NHS on the reverse side of their shirts next season.

“It’s great to see both the NHS and carers receiving recognition on the Ipswich Town shirts, especially in these challenging times,” Boord added.



Rosie Richardson, Town's director of sales, said: “We are delighted to help Rank’s chosen charity by offering support to the Carers Trust, which reaches out to a number of fantastic community initiatives.”

Magical Vegas became the Blues sponsors in January 2018, a move which proved deeply unpopular with fans unhappy at the club’s association with an online gaming operator and also their garish logo appearing across shirts, although two-colour version was brought in at the start of the current campaign.

The launch of Town's new shirts for the 2020/21 season has been put on hold due to the coronavirus crisis.





Photos: ITFC/TWTD

