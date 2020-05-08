League One and Two Clubs Set to Vote on How to Decide Season

Friday, 8th May 2020 12:21 The EFL will reportedly tell League One and Two clubs early next week that the currently suspended 2019/20 season will not be played to a conclusion and will ask them to vote on how promotion and relegation should be decided, with one unlikely proposal potentially seeing the Blues promoted. Currently the EFL is still officially committed to completing all three of its divisions with its remaining 113 matches played over 56 days behind closed doors with a June 6th start date pencilled in. Players are due back at their clubs for a mini-pre-season on May 16th. However, the chances of the campaign being completed at League One and Two levels have significantly diminished over the course of the last week with various reports indicating that clubs are keen to abandon the season due to a variety of concerns, including the prohibitive expense of staging fixtures behind closed doors and issues relating to testing, not least the cost which is estimated at £8 million across the EFL divisions. Now, according to The Athletic, a decision to curtail the League One and Two campaigns could be made as soon as Monday or Tuesday with several proposals for settling 2019/20 having been received from clubs. It is thought unlikely that the season will be declared null and void. A points-per-game model (PPG) weighted to balance teams’ home and away totals is said to be the favoured proposal with the weighting addressing some teams having four remaining home games, some five, such as Town, and others six. That would see Coventry placed first, Rotherham second and Oxford third with Town 11th as they would be in an unweighted PPG model, which is among the alternatives reportedly proposed. Others include the current tables as they stand - which again would see Coventry, Rotherham and Oxford the top three - and only counting the first half of the season, the opening 22 games at League One level. A table on this basis - whether the first 22 games literally or the first game played against each opposition side - would see Wycombe first, Oxford second and the Blues third on goal difference from Coventry, and promoted assuming the clubs opt to send the top three up in lieu of play-offs. However, it appears highly unlikely that this proposal would be viewed as a fairer reflection of the campaign than the alternatives. Other more complicated models aimed at factoring in the relative difficulty of clubs’ run-ins are also said to have been mooted but are understood to have received a lukewarm response. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Norwegian winger George Lewis, who is close to joining Arsenal on a free transfer after leaving Tromsø, is reported to have spent time on trial with the Blues earlier in the year.

62WasBest added 12:30 - May 8

If penalties are deemed good enough to settle cup games why can't there be a marathon session of penalties taken at, say two venues (maybe more to reduce risk and travel), behind closed doors, representing the outstanding fixtures? Maybe best of three to speed things up, with squads of two keepers and four outfield players, all able to maintain social distancing Failing that, why not just toss a coin to decide each fixture, which was also deemed good enough years ago to decide cup ties in European knockout games. 0

positivity added 12:39 - May 8

the one that sees us finish third is clearly the fairest and most logical. don't know why anyone would consider any others! 1

Fatboy added 12:39 - May 8

Whatever happens, there are going to be winners and losers. Nullifying the second half of the season on the basis that it was not finished whereas the first half was (everyone has played each other at least once) is no different to the other proposals in that respect. However, I think we would count ourselves as very fortunate if we were to be promoted on that basis. 0

positivity added 12:41 - May 8

just hope it's not the last 22 games as we might be in trouble then! 0

COYB11 added 12:46 - May 8

I know it's highly unlikely but I wouldn't want to see us promoted. We'd get absolutely destroyed in the Championship next year - we are nowhere near ready for that level again. The current table doesn't lie.

0

rabbit added 12:53 - May 8

Love your train of thought positivity and right behind you, as a great man said to me once " Fair...... wtf has that got to do with anything" !!!

Have a great weekend 0

