Lambert: Football Will Change for the Better

Friday, 8th May 2020 21:32 Town boss Paul Lambert expects football to change for the better after the coronavirus crisis, particularly outside the Premier League. “When life has finally returned to normal, I think football will change for the better,” Lambert told The Guardian as part of an article canvassing opinion on the future of the game post-Covid-19 from a variety of angles. “We should see the reversal of a power balance that has swung the wrong way for too long, switching it back in favour of the clubs. “I would certainly expect that to happen in the divisions below the Premier League, where the financial implications of Covid-19 are hitting particularly hard. “Players and agents will have to lower their expectations, and we will see fewer instances of football clubs being held to ransom over deals and contracts.” The Scot believes young players will be introduced at first-team level earlier with Town having an impressive group of academy players set to come through in the seasons to come. “Recruitment will change and that may well see more youth players becoming involved,” he added. “At Ipswich we have a really talented group from U15s and U16s upwards. I know that if we can’t go out and spend a certain amount, we can bring these guys in and develop them. “The supporters can relate to that. Mass gatherings look like the very last port of call but I think a positive knock-on effect will ultimately be that fans and players are brought closer together, and the atmosphere in most stadiums could improve.”

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



TractorRoyNo1 added 22:11 - May 8

Hope you're right mister, but will you be here to see it through? 0

itfchorry added 22:13 - May 8

Is Joe Royle coming back ? 0

SE1blue added 22:15 - May 8

I think this will only widen the financial gap between the Premier League and everyone else.



The Premier League will most likely seek to distance themselves and create an elite European league with minimal opportunity or hope of lower league clubs ever getting into it. Sure, there'll be even less money in the lower leagues but that gap was widening out of control before this happened.



I really can't see this being for the better. 0

chorltonskylineblue added 22:21 - May 8

Says the manager that the EADT speculates is on more than half a million a year: https://www.eadt.co.uk/sport/huge-wage-gap-in-efl-revealed-1-6630284 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments